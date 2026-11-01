Liverpool 0-1 Arsenal: Premier League defeat sees Andoni Iraola match worst ever Anfield record as Gunners expose major flaw

Liverpool have scored just four goals at Anfield in the Premier League this season, their joint worst return after five top-flight matches at home.

Andoni Iraola's side were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal on Sunday, losing thanks to Kai Havertz's first-half winner.

The Meseysiders were largely excellent when pressing, but the likes of Milos Kerkez, Bradley Barcola and Ronald Araujo struggled in the final third.

Liverpool have now scored just four goals at home in the league this season, with the club failing to net against Arsenal, Manchester City and Fulham.

Opta data reveals that the Reds have never scored fewer goals at home after five league games in the top flight, with the only campaigns matching that coming in 1913-14 and 2012-13.

4 - Liverpool have scored just four goals at Anfield in the Premier League this season, their joint-fewest after five home matches in a top-flight campaign (also four in 1913-14 and 2012-13). Restricted. https://t.co/te1GNFW7VI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2026

Liverpool's attack: Concerning stats for Andoni Iraola at Anfield

Alexander Isak has scored six goals in eight Premier League appearances, but he has been receiving very little service in the box.

In fact, the Reds have produced just 13.3 xG in the league so far, the 10th best return, and they rank 19th for big chances created (12).

The Champions League has proven to be a more fruitful competition for the Merseysiders given they have scored 12 goals in just three games, including six in two matches at Anfield.

More concerning for Iraola will be that Liverpool rank eighth in the Premier League for touches inside the box (246), ninth for shots on target per match (4.3) and joint last for set-piece goals (zero).

© Iconsport / PA Images

Liverpool 0-1 Arsenal: Can Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni offer internal solution?

Some of the blame for the team's lack of attacking output must lie on underperforming forwards, with the likes of Florian Wirtz and Barcola yet to find consistency in the final third.

However, Iraola's side have looked more threatening in general whenever midfielder Trey Nyoni and winger Rio Ngumoha have been on the pitch.

The former offers the Reds control that they lack at times, while the latter is the only wide attacker at the club capable of consistently beating opposition defenders when isolated on the flanks.

It would be risky to overplay the pair given Nyoni is 19 and Ngumoha is 18, but they would at least provide Liverpool with a fresh dynamic in the opposition's half.