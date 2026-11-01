Champions League Gameweek 4
RB Leipzig
Nov 4, 2026 8.00pm
Red Bull Arena
Man City

Man City injury, suspension list and return dates for RB Leipzig: Antoine Semenyo latest news ahead of Champions League clash

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When will Semenyo be back? Man City injury, suspension list vs. RB Leipzig
© Iconsport / Andrew Yates, Sportimage Ltd, Alamy Live News

Manchester City will travel to face RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night, hoping to bounce back from their domestic disappointment with a triumph against the Saxons, who are managed by former Sky Blues defender Martin Demichelis.

Enzo Maresca's side were downed 1-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, dropping crucial points in the Premier League following their narrow penalty shootout victory over the Seagulls in the EFL Cup's fourth round.

Returning to Champions League action, the Citizens are once again able to call upon the versatile Mathues Nunes, though they remain without a full contingent.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown with Leipzig.

Antoine Semenyo

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: December 19 (vs. Hull City)

Antoine Semenyo has been sidelined since picking up a knee injury against Ipswich Town on October 17, and is likely to be unavailable for at least another six weeks.

Speaking on October 30, Maresca said, "He’s good. He’s in a good mood. He’s in the building making the recovery sessions and the therapy that he needs, but it’s too early for now."

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.

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