What German media said about Kai Havertz as Arsenal star made Premier League history in Anfield win

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz received widespread praise from the German media after scoring the decisive goal in the Gunners' 1-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Germany international ended a nine-game goalscoring drought by converting Declan Rice's cross to the back post in the 16th minute, securing a hugely significant result for Mikel Arteta's side and restoring them to the top of the Premier League.

Havertz's contribution was particularly significant given Arsenal had not won a league match at Anfield in 14 years, when former Germany international Lukas Podolski opened the scoring in a 2-0 triumph.

The latest success also saw the 27-year-old achieve a record individual Premier League goalscoring milestone, prompting plenty of recognition back in his homeland.

What have the German media said about Kai Havertz?

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SPORT1 were particularly complimentary, publishing the headline "Kai Havertz entscheidet Topspiel gegen Florian Wirtz" - Kai Havertz decides the top-of-the-table clash against Florian Wirtz.

Philipp Heinemann went onto describe the Arsenal star as the one player who "macht den Unterschied" - made the difference - at Anfield, highlighting his clinical finish and near-miss for a second goal shortly afterwards. SPORT1 also quoted Havertz generously, crediting Rice for the opener, saying: "90 Prozent des Tores gehoren Declan Rice" - 90% of the goal belongs to Declan Rice.

Sportschau highlighted Havertz's resilience, noting that he recovered from a heavy aerial challenge with Reds captain Virgil van Dijk shortly before scoring. The ARD sports programme praised the forward for remaining focused despite the physical contact, with his decisive finish arriving just two minutes later.

Sky Sport Deutschland were equally enthusiastic, publishing the headline "Matchwinner Havertz!" and highlighting his record-breaking achievement. His goal was his 46th in the Premier League, taking him past former Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who had previously held the record for the most goals scored by a German in the competition with 45.

t-online also described Havertz as the match-winner, writing that he "war im richtigen Moment zur Stelle" - was in the right place at the right moment. The German publication additionally highlighted the historical significance of Arsenal's victory, drawing a direct comparison with Podolski's winning contribution in 2012.

Has Havertz finally turned a corner after his difficult spell?

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There is certainly an argument that Havertz's contribution deserves recognition beyond simply putting the ball in the net.

The German managed just one shot during his 84 minutes on the pitch but converted it, while registering 35 touches and losing possession 11 times. Crucially, he also recorded three clearances, one interception, one block and one recovery - six defensive contributions, matching Rice's tally.

English coverage reflected that broader contribution, as BBC Sport awarded him a 7/10, praising his willingness to work hard and link the play, while The Guardian acknowledged that his first Premier League goal in ten appearances provided the difference in a match dominated by Arsenal's defensive discipline.

There is also something fitting about Havertz following in Podolski's footsteps.

46 - Kai Havertz is now the all-time leading German goalscorer in the Premier League (46 goals), overtaking Ilkay Gündogan (45). Summit. https://t.co/SuvYtYHPOq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2026

The former Gunners forward scored the opener in the Gunners' previous Premier League victory at Anfield in September 2012, with Santi Cazorla completing a 2-0 win. Fourteen years later, another German international has delivered the goal that finally ended that wait.

Havertz may not have produced a spectacular individual display, but his positioning, work rate and clinical finishing were precisely what Arteta needed in a difficult away fixture.

Ending his barren run, breaking Gundogan's German goalscoring record and deciding a fierce Premier League encounter represents a significant afternoon for the forward.

Arsenal will hope it proves to be more than just a memorable one-off, with Havertz potentially having found the confidence and momentum to put his recent frustrations behind him.