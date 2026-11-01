Preview: Manchester United vs. Roma - prediction, team news, lineups

Struggling Manchester United head into Tuesday’s Champions League matchday four encounter against 15th-placed Roma at Old Trafford winless in nine consecutive matches.

The 21st-placed Red Devils’ last victory in any competition came against European debutants Sabah almost two months ago, highlighting the uphill challenge facing a beleaguered Michael Carrick ahead of what could be his final match in charge if they suffer another defeat.

Match preview

For 45 minutes at Stamford Bridge, United suggested that they could end their extended scoring drought, with the Red Devils creating enough chances to have led Chelsea before the break.

Amad Diallo failed to convert two promising opportunities, and while their first-half performance offered encouragement, there was a sense that Xabi Alonso’s men would not produce another underwhelming 45 minutes.

Indeed, so it proved, as Morgan Rogers scored a solo goal, admittedly aided by United’s seemingly lax defending, before Lisandro Martinez self-destructed by collecting two yellow cards within 90 seconds, conceding a penalty with the second offence.

Cole Palmer converted from 12 yards to all but put the game beyond the Red Devils’ reach, leaving them winless in nine consecutive matches, with defeats in their last three and four of the previous five.

Carrick received the dreaded vote of confidence less than a week ago after the 3-0 hammering by Bournemouth, but United, now 17th in the Premier League table and outside the relegation zone on goal difference, cannot keep losing indefinitely; something has to give.

© Imago

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men will be in no mood to do the beleaguered hosts any favours, as the in-form Italian outfit aim to extend the Manchester club’s winless run.

The Giallorossi have reason to believe that their current form can inflict further misery on the Premier League strugglers, given their five-match unbeaten streak, which includes four victories.

Particularly striking is Roma’s free-scoring form, with the Serie A club netting three or more goals in four of those five unbeaten matches, although their defensive frailties remain a concern ahead of facing United’s admittedly underwhelming attack.

Gasperini’s men enter matchday four having conceded three in a six-goal thriller against Napoli, two in a 4-2 victory over out-of-form Cagliari and another two in Saturday’s 5-2 hammering of relegation-threatened Udinese.

Roma have suffered several chastening defeats against United, including a 7-1 hammering in 2007 and a 6-2 beatdown in 2021, but the Giallorossi will back themselves to finally win at Old Trafford and increase the pressure on Carrick.

Manchester United Champions League form:

Manchester United form (all competitions):

Roma Champions League form:

Roma form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Daniel Weir, Sport Press Photo /Alamy Live News

Martinez may be suspended domestically, but the centre-back - despite doubts about his commitment - should partner Harry Maguire, with Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot on either side of the central defenders.

Bruno Fernandes’s role on Tuesday night will be intriguing, as Carrick could deploy Youri Tielemans in an advanced central position and move the Portuguese playmaker out wide, with Andrey Santos and Kobbie Mainoo potentially forming the midfield base.

That would likely leave Mason Mount as the third attacking midfielder behind Bryan Mbeumo, with Matheus Cunha limited to a role off the bench.

Missing out, though, are Patrick Dorgu, Luke Shaw and Benjamin Sesko, while Marcus Rashford and Amad will be assessed.

Gasperini has no fresh injury concerns following Saturday’s 5-2 win over Udinese, although Muhammed Bah, Paulo Dybala, Manu Kone, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Mile Svilar remain sidelined for the midweek clash.

Donyell Malen sits second in the Capocannoniere race with eight goals, one behind Gustavo Varela, and the forward will hope to add to his three Champions League strikes.

With Malen also registering two assists, level with Matias Soule, the Dutchman is undoubtedly the away side’s leading threat, particularly in the absence of Dybala and Pellegrini.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui; Mainoo, Santos; Fernandes, Tielemans, Mount; Mbeumo

Roma possible starting lineup:

Gollini; N'Dicka, Mancini, Hermoso; Molina, De Roon, Pisilli, Wesley; Cristante, Soule; Malen

We say: Manchester United 1-3 Roma

United’s encouraging first half against Chelsea offered little consolation after another defeat, while their nine-match winless run makes it difficult to trust Carrick’s men against free-scoring opponents.

Roma’s defensive frailties may offer the hosts a route to goal, but Malen and company have our backing to inflict further misery on the beleaguered Red Devils.

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