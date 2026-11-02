Arsenal transfer news: Gunners in 'contact' with new Real Madrid star ahead of January after moving on from Vinicius Junior

Arsenal are in contact with Real Madrid attacker Endrick as a January move becomes more realistic, the newest report has revealed.

The Gunners will be revelling in their crucial 1-0 win against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, with that result taking them to first place in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta's side had to rely on their defence for much of the game due to the pressure their hosts applied, but the game would have been more comfortable if they had better forwards on the pitch.

The January transfer window is fast approaching, and many supporters are keen for the club to make a marquee addition so that they do not have to rely too heavily on Bukayo Saka in the second half of the season.

Arteta was said to have been keen on Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior in the summer transfer window, though that move was always unlikely.

However, TEAMtalk claim that Arsenal are in contact with the representatives of Real attacker Endrick, who has grown increasingly frustrated by his playing time in Spain and would be open to a January move.

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Endrick transfer rumours: Can he help Arsenal get over the line?

Endrick was reportedly of interest to many teams in the Premier League over the summer, and he may regret staying in Spain given he has played just 108 minutes for Real Madrid in all competitions.

The 20-year-old move to Lyon on loan last January, playing 21 times, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists.

One of the Brazilian's best assets is his ability to cross into the penalty area, while he is also capable of dribbling past opposition defenders before unleashing a shot at goal.

Endrick is also capable of playing across the frontline, and he could be an invaluable option for Arteta, who may need to rotate his attack considerably over the coming months in order to avoid injuries occuring.

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Arsenal transfer latest: Is Mikel Arteta on verge of Premier League domination?

While most have acknowledged that Arsenal's attack has been subpar for some time, the prospect of the Gunners adding an elite attacker to their ranks should be frightening.

The Londoners have already won eight of their first nine Premier League games, conceding just five times, and they have been nearly flawless at the back.

Should Arteta add a new dynamic to their attack, in January or the summer, then the club could be set for a period of dominance, especially if Manchester City are relegated or expelled for breaching the league's spending rules.