Wolves transfer news: Ajax 'make decision' over Tolu Arokodare deal

Ajax have reportedly told Wolverhampton Wanderers that they want to sign Tolu Arokodare on a permanent basis.

Having failed to impress in his first season at Molineux and allegedly being involved in a bust-up with new head coach Cesar Peixoto. Arokodare left for the Dutch giants in the summer.

With Wolves paying £24m for the Nigeria international less than 12 months earlier, they could only agree a loan deal with their Ajax counterparts.

However, the terms of the contract came with a buy option should Arokodare impress in Amsterdam.

According to Africa Foot, Ajax are trying to be proactive to seal a permanent deal for the player.

© Iconsport / Olaf Kraak / ANP

What are Arokodare's Ajax stats?

Ajax are said to be already working behind the scenes to finalise terms with Wolves over a transfer in 2027.

At this point in time, it is unclear whether Ajax are attempting to lower the unspecified fee that is already in place.

Nevertheless, the fact that the 25-year-old already has nine goals and three assists from 14 appearances may make any effort on that front difficult.

Arokodare has netted one goal in five of his last seven outings in the Eredivisie as Ajax attempt to mount a title charge.

Despite only completing 90 minutes on three occasion in all competitions, Arokodare has already proven his worth.

© Imago / Sportimage

Would Wolves consider Arokodare compromise?

Despite sitting in fourth place in the Championship table, it is clear that Wolves require reinforcements in attack.

Raul Jimenez is sidelined until at least January, Adam Armstrong has just two Championship goals to his name and Newcastle United loanee Sean Neave has not done enough to earn more than two league starts.

If Wolves have an opportunity to sell Arokodare in January rather than the summer, they should take it in order to fund a move for a new striker.

That could prove to be the difference between promotion and another year in the second tier of English football.