Arsenal team news: Max Dowman red card appeal ahead of Liverpool showdown

Arsenal have appealed the decision to hand Max Dowman a red card against Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night.

The Gunners were on the receiving end of one of the biggest EFL Cup upsets in history as they lost to the League Two outfit in a penalty shootout.

While Bruno Guimaraes's miss from 12 yards ultimately proved to be the difference, it is the dismissal of Dowman that made the headlines.

Teenager Dowman was sent off for being deemed to kick out at Harrison Neal after a strong challenge from the Fleetwood player.

When the 16-year-old made his way down the tunnel, Mikel Arteta appeared furious with the perceived conduct of the starlet.

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Arsenal launch Dowman appeal

As per Sky Sports News, Arsenal have opted to challenge the decision to punish Dowman.

That is despite Arteta seeming to double-down on his frustration with Dowman at his post-match press conference.

Arsenal are allegedly hopeful that a decision will be made before Sunday's Premier League fixture at Liverpool.

At best, the England Under-19 international would be selected on the substitutes' bench at Anfield.

Dowman has featured in Arteta's last four squads for Premier League fixtures, accumulating 19 minutes during those matches.

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How will Arteta handle Dowman controversy?

Earlier this month, Dowman allegedly picked up a red card for a "little kick out" during a behind-closed-doors friendly for England Under-19s.

The fact that Dowman has been sent off twice in the space of a few weeks for similar incidents will concern Arteta.

At the same time, Arteta cannot be too harsh with his stance on Dowman. Back in 2010, when the Spaniard was 28 years of age, he was sent off for poking Morten Gamst Pedersen in the eye after a series of hefty challenges.

Sunday would be the ideal time to hand Dowman a weekend off before bringing him back into contention for the Champions League next week.