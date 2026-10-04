Arsenal news: Why Max Dowman was sent off in England Under-19s match

Arsenal starlet Max Dowman was reportedly sent off while representing England Under-19s on Friday.

Despite being just 16 years of age, Dowman is already a part of the Gunners first-team squad.

Being handed 15 opportunities by Mikel Arteta has led to suggestions that a call-up to England's senior squad may not be far away.

However, as per the Daily Mail, a rare negative during the early phase of his career occurred earlier this week.

© Iconsport / News Images LTD/Alamy Live News

Why was Max Dowman sent off for England Under-19s?

England Under-19s posted a 2-1 victory over the United States in what was a behind-closed-doors friendly.

Reigan Heskey and Luca Williams-Barnett - of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur - got on the scoresheet.

The flashpoint involving Dowman is said to have occurred in the 74th minute.

Dowman is said to have aimed a "little kick out" at an American player who had taken the ball past him, albeit the report adding that it was described as a "harsh" punishment.

Friday's game took place at the Marbella Football Centre in Spain, with the final fixture of the international break against Belgium to come on Monday.

© Iconsport / Every Second Media/Alamy

What next for Max Dowman?

As it stands, it is unclear if Dowman will feature for England Under-19s in that aforementioned match.

Having only racked up 249 minutes across four games for Arsenal and their Under-21s this season, the winger will naturally be hoping to play as many games as possible.

Between October 10 and October 27, Arsenal play six times, with an appearance for the Gunners against Fleetwood Town in the EFL Cup fourth round on that latter date likely to represent Dowman's next start.