Fleetwood vs Arsenal: Gunners set unwanted English football record as Mikel Arteta gamble backfires spectacularly

Arsenal's EFL Cup campaign came to a humiliating and historic end on Tuesday evening following a 5-3 penalty shootout defeat to fourth-tier Fleetwood Town.

The reigning Premier League champions travelled to Highbury Stadium for their fourth-round tie on the back of a routine 2-0 domestic victory over Everton.

However, Mikel Arteta opted to make nine sweeping changes to his starting lineup and handed a club debut to backup goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

That gamble ultimately backfired in spectacular fashion as the Cod Army became the first League Two side to eliminate the reigning top-flight title holders from the competition.

It also marks only the second time that Arsenal have been knocked out of the League Cup by a fourth-tier club after their infamous shootout loss to Bradford City in the 2012-13 season.

Arsenal are the first reigning Premier League champions to be knocked out of the League Cup by a fourth-tier side. It’s only the second time Arsenal have been knocked out of the League Cup by a fourth-tier side, after Bradford in 2012/13. Both on penalties. ? https://t.co/n20wbgG7LW — Squawka (@Squawka) October 27, 2026

Dowman sees red as Arsenal crash out

© Iconsport / PA Images

The tie was initially disrupted barely a minute after kickoff when a drone hovering above the stadium forced the referee to halt proceedings for over eight minutes.

Once play resumed, the hosts shocked their illustrious visitors in the 21st minute when Fulham loanee Aaron Loupalo-Bi capitalised on a mistake from young defender Marli Salmon to fire a low finish past Meslier.

Arteta responded by introducing senior stars Martin Odegaard and Ben White at the interval, and the changes paid immediate dividends.

Viktor Gyokeres bundled home an untidy equaliser from a teasing Ceadach O'Neill cross just five minutes into the second half to restore parity.

Despite monopolising possession for the remainder of the contest, the Gunners failed to find a cutting edge, and their task was made harder when 16-year-old prodigy Max Dowman was shown a straight red card for kicking out at Harrison Neal in the 85th minute.

The 1-1 draw sent the tie straight to penalties, where Jay Lynch saved Bruno Guimaraes's spot kick before Conor Haughey converted the decisive penalty to seal a monumental victory for Matt Lawlor's side.

How did Arteta react after Fleetwood defeat?

© Iconsport / David Klein/Sportimage/Alamy

This chastening defeat will raise serious questions about the depth of Arteta's squad as they look to defend their Premier League crown.

"I have nothing to fault the players for their attitude and intensity throughout the game, with 11 and with 10, but when you are playing in that superior way, you have to give nothing to the opponent," said the Arsenal manager.

"When we create the volume of shots and chances we did, you have to score three, four or five. You capitalise on it. If you don’t, there are no margins, and that’s the reality.

"Then you have to wait and get through the round on penalties, and we didn’t do that."

The North London club have now lost consecutive penalty shootouts following their heartbreak against Paris Saint-Germain in last season's Champions League final in Budapest.

The Gunners will seek an immediate response when they return to Premier League action this weekend against Liverpool.