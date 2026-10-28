Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'eye' possible £50.3m hijack of Barcelona target

Barcelona are reportedly planning a winter move for highly rated Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch.

The Catalan giants are actively monitoring the market for young players boasting elite potential under the guidance of sporting director Deco.

Jeltsch has emerged as a primary target for the Spanish heavyweights after enjoying a meteoric rise in the Bundesliga over the past 12 months.

The 20-year-old's continued excellence in the Champions League this season has now attracted the attention of several elite European clubs.

Flick gives 'green light' for Jeltsch transfer

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

According to Sport, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has personally given the green light for the club to pursue the young centre-back.

The German coach has an intricate knowledge of the Bundesliga and believes Jeltsch perfectly fits his tactical vision at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Flick reportedly values the defender's ability to operate in a high defensive line alongside his exceptional recovery pace in open spaces.

While a summer transfer was initially anticipated, sources suggest that Barcelona could attempt to test Stuttgart's resolve when the January window opens.

However, any mid-season operation will be extremely complicated given that the German outfit are expected to demand a fee in the region of €60m (£50.3m) for their prized asset.

Could Liverpool or Real Madrid hijack Barcelona move?

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH / GrantxHubbs

If Barcelona fail to stump up the required cash, both Liverpool and Real Madrid are poised to pounce for the talented stopper.

Real Madrid are desperately searching for defensive reinforcements after acknowledging that Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao are no longer reliable long-term options.

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola is believed to view Jeltsch as a crucial piece of his succession planning at Anfield.

The Merseyside club are reportedly willing to meet Stuttgart's valuation as they seek to find a long-term Virgil van Dijk replacement.