Antonio Rudiger's future at Real Madrid 'becoming clear' as Los Blancos plan new signing

Real Madrid are reportedly unlikely to sign Antonio Rudiger to another new contract, with the experienced centre-back expected to leave Bernabeu on a free transfer next summer.

Rudiger signed a one-year extension with Los Blancos in June to take him to the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

The 33-year-old has scored once in three appearances for Real Madrid this season, but he is no longer an undisputed starter for the capital outfit.

Ibrahima Konate and Dean Huijsen are both ahead of Rudiger in the pecking order, while Eder Militao will also be preferred once he has returned to full fitness.

Real Madrid are believed to be planning to add another centre-back to their squad in 2027, and according to journalist Jorge Picon, Rudiger is likely playing his final season at Bernabeu.

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Rudiger 'expected' to leave Real Madrid next summer

Picon claims that the German is closer to leaving then renewing, with the two parties expected to part ways at the end of the campaign.

Rudiger made the move to Real Madrid in July 2022 following the expiration of his contract at Chelsea, and he has represented the capital outfit on 185 occasions in all competitions, scoring nine times and registering four assists in the process.

The defender has won eight trophies during his time with Los Blancos, including La Liga and the Champions League.

Rudiger is in line to start against Villarreal on Saturday, meanwhile, when Real Madrid resume their 2026-27 La Liga campaign.

Huijsen is out of the clash with the Yellow Submarine through suspension, while Konate is a doubt due to the knee injury that he sustained on international duty with France.

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Which other Real Madrid players are out of contract in June 2027?

Real Madrid have two further first-team players out of contract next year, with Brahim Diaz and Thibaut Courtois only having deals until the end of the season.

Fast forward 12 months, Aurelien Tchouameni, Rodrygo, Bernardo Silva, Militao, Jorge Cestero and Ferland Mendy will see their contracts expire in the summer of 2028.