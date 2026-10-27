Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates for Chelsea: Florian Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Victor Munoz latest

In-form Liverpool will welcome Chelsea to Anfield on Wednesday for a showdown in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Andoni Iraola's side ran out 2-0 winners over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon, courtesy of an own goal from Pascal Gross and a fine finish from Alexander Isak.

The one negative from the Reds' triumph is that Florian Wirtz, who forced Gross's own goal, was taken off with an ankle issue.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their EFL Cup clash against Chelsea.

FLORIAN WIRTZ

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Arsenal)

Florian Wirtz delivered an impressive performance against Brighton, but went down holding his ankle around the hour mark, and had to be substituted moments later.

After the match, manager Iraola said, "Unfortunately, he had to leave the pitch with a small twist of the ankle. It doesn't look very big but we are playing every three days so we need to see where he is."

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Arsenal)

Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai sat out the Reds' 3-0 defeat to Manchester City with a hamstring issue, and after returning to the XI against Brentford, had to be substituted due to the same problem.

Iraola has stressed in the week since that the number eight does not have a serious hamstring injury and that the issue was not aggravated, but he was unavailable to face Brighton and could be given a few more days to recover by skipping this cup tie.

VICTOR MUNOZ

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: October 28 (vs. Chelsea)

Victor Munoz picked up a knock to his knee against Brentford, and the pain caused him to miss Liverpool's Champions League win over Villarreal and their Premier League victory against Brighton on Sunday.

The winger avoided a serious knee problem and has not been ruled out of this clash, but he remains a major doubt.

JEREMIE FRIMPONG

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Manchester United)

Speedster Jeremie Frimpong was brought on at half time against Brentford but had to be replaced just seven minutes later with a hamstring injury.

The right-back is set to be sidelined for around a month, and Iraola stated on October 19, "It’s going to be difficult, I think, before the [November international] break. We will try but it's going to be difficult to have him."

HUGO EKITIKE

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: December 26 (vs. Hull City)

Striker Hugo Ekitike has been out of action since rupturing his Achilles against Paris Saint-Germain in April, and is going through rehabilitation following surgery on the tear.

The Frenchman is unlikely to take to the pitch for at least another couple of months, but has been included in Liverpool's squad for the Champions League league-phase, and could return during the festive period.

GIOVANNI LEONI

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 2 (vs. Coventry City)

Nineteen-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni is another long-term absentee for Liverpool, having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut in September 2025.

Speaking on October 15, Iraola revealed that the defender has faced a setback, saying, "It’s taking more time than we wanted. The plan was to train with the team in this past international break [but] probably it’s going to be in the next [one]."

CONOR BRADLEY

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Manchester United)

Right-back Conor Bradley has been unavailable since picking up a major knee injury against Arsenal in January, though he is planning a return this autumn.

The academy graduate has yet to join team training, but is making progress in his rehabilitation and started doing ball work earlier this month.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this match.