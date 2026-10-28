Fulham vs. Crystal Palace: Cottagers looking to achieve EFL Cup feat for first time in 26 years

Fulham will have the opportunity to achieve an EFL Cup feat for the first time in 26 years when they take on Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage on Wednesday.

The Cottagers are set to face fellow London opposition for the third time in the competition after beginning their EFL Cup campaign with wins over AFC Wimbledon and West Ham United.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side will carry momentum into the fourth-round fixture after recording back-to-back victories over Hull City and Coventry City in the Premier League.

Wednesday's hosts are bidding to reach the quarter-finals for the third time in the last four seasons.

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Fulham aiming for back-to-back quarter-final appearances

Fulham reached the last eight in 2023-24 and last season, when their semi-final hopes were crushed by a 3-0 defeat to Palace.

Looking to avenge last season's exit, the Cottagers could reach the EFL Cup quarter-finals in back-to-back campaigns for the first time in 26 years.

In 1999-2000, Fulham beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in the fourth round to set up a quarter-final tie against Leicester City, which ultimately ended in a penalty shootout defeat.

In December 2000, they found themselves in another EFL Cup quarter-final after dispatching Derby County in the previous round.

However, on that occasion, the Cottagers were unable to take Liverpool to a shootout as they shipped three goals without reply in extra time.

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Who will miss Wednesday's EFL Cup tie?

Arbeloa will have the majority of his squad to choose from for Fulham's first EFL Cup game against Palace in 60 years.

The Fulham boss said in his pre-match press conference that Sander Berge is "feeling better" after recently struggling with illness.

However, Arbeloa is unable to call upon the suspended Ryan Sessegnon, who will serve the second game of a three-match ban.