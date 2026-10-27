Preview: Manchester City Women vs Paris Saint-Germain Women - prediction, team news, lineups

Manchester City Women will resume their Women's Champions League campaign when they play host to Paris Saint-Germain Women on Thursday.

The reigning Women's Super League champions have taken just two points from their first two league phase games, while the French giants have four points to their name.

Match preview

As a result of their WSL title triumph last term, Man City are back participating in the Women's Champions League after a one-year absence from the competition.

Man City's previous experience of the UWCL main draw came in a group-stage format in 2024-25, when they reached the knockout rounds before being beaten by Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

They recorded five victories in their six group stage games two years ago, but they are still waiting for their first European of the current campaign after beginning the league phase with back-to-back draws.

Andree Jeglertz's side fought back from two goals down to rescue a point against Bayern Munich on matchday one, before they played out a 1-1 draw in their home meeting with Real Madrid at the start of the month, leaving them in 11th spot in the standings.

Those two draws have helped Man City start the season with a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions (W6, D3).

Despite preserving that record in Sunday's clash against rivals Manchester United, they would have been disappointed to have conceded a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw, especially as it ended their 100% start to the WSL season.

As Man City turn their focus to Thursday's fixture, they will draw inspiration from the fact they have scored at least three goals in four of their five home games this season, although they are still waiting for their first home clean sheet of the campaign.

© Imago / AOP.Press

PSG, meanwhile, are looking to reach the UWCL knockout rounds for the first time since making a run to the semi-finals in 2023-24.

After being knocked out in qualifying in 2024-25, the French giants endured a tough time of it in last season's league phase, finishing in 17th place with just two points to their name.

With that in mind, PSG have already made progress by taking four points from their first two matches of the current league phase, which started with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Real Madrid.

Paulo Cesar's charges followed that result with an emphatic 5-0 home victory over Belgian side Leuven, putting them inside the top four on goal difference.

Since returning to domestic action, PSG have recorded two victories over Fleury 91 and Montpellier, on either side of a heavy 4-0 defeat to reigning French and European champions Lyon.

PSG will now travel to Manchester with hopes of extending their unbeaten away record, having won two and drawn two of their four competitive matches on their travels.

However, hopes of a victory may be tempered by the fact they have drawn one and lost three of their previous four matches in England.

Manchester City Women Women's Champions League form:

Manchester City Women form (all competitions):

Paris Saint-Germain Women Women's Champions League form:

Paris Saint-Germain Women form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

The hosts remain without Vivianne Miedema, who is yet to feature this term due to a knee injury.

Man City will also have to assess Risa Shimizu, Sam Coffey and Beth Mead ahead of the European fixture.

Sydney Lohmann could get more minutes off the bench after returning from injury to make her first appearance of the season as a late substitute in the Manchester derby.

As for PSG, Anais Ebayilin will likely be out for the rest of the season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury earlier this month.

Rasheedat Ajibade is also unavailable for a considerable period after suffering a fibula fracture while on international duty with Nigeria.

Romee Leuchter made her return from a three-match injury absence with a substitute appearance against Montpellier, with the forward now pushing to start at the Joie Stadium on Thursday.

Manchester City Women possible starting lineup:

Yamashita; Wamser, Rose, Greenwood, Charles; Blindkilde, Hasegawa; Fowler, Fujino, Hemp; Shaw

Paris Saint-Germain Women possible starting lineup:

Szperkowska; Isabela, Samoura, Dudek, Elimbi; Jourede, Osteras, Echegini; Feller, Karchaoui, Leuchter

We say: Manchester City Women 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain Women

Man City are yet to lose this season, and after winning four of their first five home matches, we think they will use the backing of the support at the Joie Stadium to claim their first victory in the league phase, especially as PSG tend to struggle on their trips to England.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.