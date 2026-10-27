Preview: Al-Nassr vs Al Kholood - prediction, team news, lineups

Al-Nassr will look to extend their winning run when they host Al Kholood at Al Awwal Park on Thursday in matchweek 12 of the Saudi Pro League.

The hosts have won four consecutive matches, while Des Buckingham's team have lost four successive league games, conceding 13 goals across those defeats.

Match preview

Al-Nassr have made a strong start to the league campaign, winning eight of their opening 10 matches to collect 25 points, leaving them second in the standings, two points behind leaders Al Hilal and level with third-placed Al Qadsiah.

The Knight of Najd have found their rhythm in recent weeks, winning their last four matches across all competitions, beginning with a 3-0 success over Al Diriyah before a 3-1 victory against Neftchi Fargona in the Champions League, a 1-0 win over NEOM and, most recently, a 3-1 triumph against Al Faisaly on Friday.

Abdullah Al-Hamdan gave Al Nassr an early lead in the fourth minute, Cristiano Ronaldo doubled their advantage, and Angelo Gabriel restored their two-goal cushion after Theo Bongonda had pulled one back.

In the league, Ange Postecoglou's side have also gone unbeaten in their last five matches since suffering their only defeat of the campaign against Al Ittihad, recording four wins and one draw, a 1-1 stalemate with Al Khaleej.

The hosts will be confident of extending that run given their current form and record in this fixture, having won three and drawn one of their four previous meetings with Al Kholood.

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Al Kholood's defensive problems should further encourage the home side, with only Al Fateh, who have conceded 23 goals, shipping more than the visitors' 21 in the league this season.

The Pride of Ar Rass have conceded 13 goals in their last four league matches while scoring just twice, and their total of 14 goals conceded across the last five league games is also the highest in the division.

Buckingham's side were unbeaten in their opening six league matches (W3, D3), but they have since suffered four consecutive defeats, losing 2-0 to Al Riyadh, 5-0 to Al Qadsiah, 3-2 to Al Faisaly and 3-0 to Al Ettifaq, leaving them ninth in the standings with 12 points.

The visitors also head to Riyadh without an away victory in five attempts this season, having drawn three and lost two of their league matches on the road, adding to the challenge facing them against an in-form Al Nassr side.

Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League form:

Al-Nassr form (all competitions):

D

L

W

W

W

W

Al Kholood Saudi Pro League form:

D

W

L

L

L

L

Team News

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Al-Nassr will be without Sultan Al Ghannam, who is recovering from a cruciate ligament injury, while Mohamed Simakan and Kingsley Coman are doubts.

Bento is expected to start in goal, with Abdulelah Al Amri and Inigo Martinez among the candidates to feature in central defence.

Abdullah Al Khaibari and Samu Costa could anchor the midfield, while Joao Felix and Sadio Mane are expected to support Al-Hamdan and Ronaldo in attack.

Al Kholood are expected to have their regular options available for the trip to Riyadh, with Buckingham likely to retain his 4-3-3 system.

Julien Domingues is expected to lead the attack once again, with the French forward looking to add to his four league goals this season.

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Bento; Boushal, Amri, Martinez, Aman; Mane, Khaibari, Costa, Felix; Ronaldo, Hamdan

Al Kholood possible starting lineup:

Al-Shanqiti; Solan, Pinas, Camara, Shehri; Zubaidi, Buckley, Kortajarena, Da Costa; Domingues, Guga

We say: Al-Nassr 3-0 Al Kholood

Al Nassr have home advantage, greater attacking depth and the confidence of four consecutive wins, while Al Kholood's defensive record makes it difficult to see them containing the hosts for the full 90 minutes, so another home victory looks likely.



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