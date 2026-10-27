Team News: Man City vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion lock horns at the Etihad Stadium for a fourth-round tie in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

The Citizens suffered a 2-1 Premier League defeat at Aston Villa on Saturday, while the Seagulls were beaten 2-0 away against Liverpool on Sunday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

MAN CITY

Out: Antoine Semenyo (knee), Erling Haaland (rested), Elliot Anderson (rested), Gianluigi Donnarumma (rested), Josko Gvardiol (rested), Ruben Dias (rested)

Doubtful: Matheus Nunes (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Rulli; Lewis, Khusanov, Guehi, O'Reilly; Bouaddi, Kovacic; McAidoo, Foden, Doku; Samba

BRIGHTON

Out: Kaoru Mitoma (thigh), Femi Azeez (thigh), Pascal Struijk (thigh), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Zadok Yohanna (knock)

Doubtful: Ferdi Kadioglu (hip), Chema Andres (hip), Mats Wieffer (knee), Yankuba Minteh (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Steele; Costinha, Vuskovic, Dunk, Hadjam; Gross, Yalcouye; Gomez, Hinshelwood, Osman; Rutter