Brentford injury news: Keith Andrews issues Rico Henry fitness update ahead of Sunderland EFL Cup clash

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews has revealed Rico Henry will be out for a "period of weeks" due to injury.

Henry has only made one Premier League appearance this season, but he started both of Brentford's EFL Cup wins over Birmingham City and Reading.

As a result, there would be an expectation for him to feature in Wednesday's EFL Cup last-16 tie against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

However, Andrews has explained that Henry will miss the game with a hip and groin problem.

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Andrews provides Henry injury update

“He picked up a hip and quad injury a few weeks ago in training,” Andrews said in Tuesday's pre-match conference.

“Rico is going to be out for a period of weeks, probably until after the international break. It’s really unfortunate for him. He’s working hard to get back up to speed.”

While Henry is set for a spell on the sidelines, Andrews was able to provide a positive update on long-term absentee Antoni Milambi.

“Antoni trained with the group on Saturday and he’s involved today, so he’s in and around it," Andrews revealed.

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Furo, Dasilva progressing in rehabilitation process

The Brentford boss also revealed that Kaye Furo and Josh Dasilva are making progress in their recoveries from foot and hamstring respectively.

“Kaye is doing really well. He’s been out of his boot for about a week to 10 days," Andrews added.

"He’s not on the grass yet but is making really good progress and is in good spirits.

“Josh, similarly to Antoni, was involved with the Saturday session before the Hull game. He’s building, was involved in a bigger session in midweek last week and is making really good strides.”

Andrews also explained he is being cautious with Mikkel Damsgaard, who has had to deal with "some pain" after picking up an injury while on international duty with Denmark.