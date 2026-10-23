Hull City vs. Brentford: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Brentford will head on their travels for Sunday's Premier League assignment against Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

The Bees suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season in last Saturday's 2-1 loss against Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium, a game in which they finished with nine players.

Meanwhile, Sergej Jakirovic's side lost 1-0 to Fulham in their most recent outing, their second defeat in the last three matches.

Ahead of Sunday's fixture, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 63

Hull City wins: 30

Draws: 13

Brentford wins: 20

Hull and Brentford have played each other 63 occasions across all competitons, with the Tigers leading the head-to-head record with 30 wins to the West London club's 20 victories.

The remaining 13 contests finished all square, including the first official meeting between the two sides in September 1933, which produced a 2-2 draw.

In the 21st century, the two clubs have faced off in 11 competitive matches, yielding six victories for Hull, four wins for Brentford and two draws.

The Tigers enjoyed a five-game unbeaten run in this fixture from November 2015 to December 2018, including four victories and three clean sheets.

However, that impressive streak was brought to an emphatic end by a heavy 5-1 defeat at Griffin Park in February 2019, when Said Benrahma netted a hat-trick as the Tigers came from behind to run out comfortable winners.

A 1-1 draw followed in August 2019, before the Bees pulled off another 5-1 thrashing in February 2020, this time at Hull's MKM Stadium.

Sensationally, Benrahma also netted a hat-trick in that one-sided result against a Hull side that featured current Brentford star Keane Lewis-Potter.

With their last eight meetings taking place in the Championship, Hull and Brentford are set to face off in the top flight for the first time in their head-to-head history.

Previous meetings

Feb 01, 2020: Hull City 1-5 Brentford (Championship)

Aug 17, 2019: Brentford 1-1 Hull City (Championship)

Feb 23, 2019: Brentford 5-1 Hull City (Championship)

Dec 15, 2018: Hull City 2-0 Brentford (Championship)

May 06, 2018: Brentford 1-1 Hull City (Championship)

Dec 09, 2017: Hull City 3-2 Brentford (Championship)

Apr 26, 2016: Hull City 2-0 Brentford (Championship)

Nov 03, 2015: Brentford 0-2 Hull City (Championship)

May 07, 2005: Brentford 2-1 Hull City (League One)

Nov 27, 2004: Hull City 2-0 Brentford (League One)