Arsenal 1-0 Hull City: Kai Havertz sets extraordinary offside landmark as Martin Odegaard wins close Premier League match

Kai Havertz has been caught offside more times this season in the Premier League (15) than Bukayo Saka was in the entirety of last season (14).

The Gunners striker was controversially pulled back in the penalty area in the first half against Hull City on Saturday afternoon, with the forward expecting a penalty.

Despite referee Farai Hallam was sent over to look at the incident by VAR, though an apparent offside offence saw Mikel Arteta's hopes of claiming a penalty waved away.

While there was controversy about the decision for Havertz's offside position to take precedence over the foul, the fact that the German was ahead of play was concerning.

Opta data shows that the forward has been caught offside more in the league this season (15) than Saka was in 2025-26.

15 - Kai Havertz has been caught offside 15 times in the Premier League this season, already more than any Arsenal player was flagged in the competition last term (Bukayo Saka, 14). Strayed. https://t.co/QkneG5oDNh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2026

Kai Havertz: Does Mikel Arteta need a new striker to lead Arsenal's line?

Havertz should not necessarily be criticised for trying to make runs in behind defences, but he is not suited to that role in the team.

Arsenal substituted Viktor Gyokeres on for the 27-year-old in the second half, and while the Swede often makes selfless runs, his return in the final third has been poor.

In fact, the two strikers have only scored three goals between them in the Premier League this season, and they have produced just one assist.

Similar concerns were raised about the pair in 2025-26, and it has become clear that neither should be Arteta's starting nine next season.

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Premier League title race: Why Arsenal do not need to worry

Though Arsenal's forwards have rarely offered much of a threat in the final third, there is little reason to panic given they have won nine of their opening 10 league games and have looked exceptional at the back.

Arteta's side have kept seven clean sheets already, and they proved last season that they do not need to be perfect in attack to win a league title.

While their forward line may let them down at times this campaign, there is no reason to think any of Arsenal's possible rivals will catch them.