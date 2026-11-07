Saturday's Premier League predictions including Arsenal vs. Hull, Forest vs. Man City

Today's Premier League predictions include champions Arsenal at home to Hull City, before challengers Manchester City take on Nottingham Forest.

Leeds vs. Tottenham Premier League Match Preview ?⚪ | "Spurs, Top Half Bare Minimum"

A resurgent Tottenham Hotspur side travel to Elland Road to take on an out-of-sorts Leeds United outfit in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

The spoils were shared the last time these two teams butted heads in May, with Mathys Tel’s opener cancelled out by a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty to rescue a 1-1 draw in North London.

We say: Leeds United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Seven of Leeds’ nine Premier League matches this season have produced under 2.5 goals and we expected another tight affair against Tottenham this weekend.

The momentum is certainly with Spurs right now, but Leeds have made themselves difficult to beat at Elland Road and we can envisage the spoils being shared in a low-scoring draw on this occasion.

> Leeds vs. Tottenham preview

Fulham vs. Newcastle Premier League Match Preview ⚫⚪ | "Newcastle Are Paying The Price"

Two bottom-half Premier League teams battle it out at Craven Cottage on Saturday as Fulham play host to Newcastle United.

The Cottagers picked up all three points in their most recent meeting with the Magpies, securing a 2-0 home win in their final game of last season in May.

We say: Fulham 1-1 Newcastle United

Newcastle supporters will be expecting a response of epic proportions from Jaissle’s side following a concerning run of form, but they come up against a Fulham outfit growing in confidence and resilience under Arbeloa.

None of the 18 Premier League meetings between these two teams in West London have ended all square (11 Fulham wins, seven Newcastle wins), but we believes that this run will come to an end with a low-scoring draw played out this weekend.

> Fulham vs. Newcastle preview

Arsenal vs. Hull Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Arsenal's Title To Lose?"

Seeking to open a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table - for at least a couple of hours - Arsenal host Hull City at the Emirates Stadium in Saturday's 3pm mismatch.

The Gunners' statement win over Liverpool put them back in control of their title destiny, whereas the Tigers' winless run continued in gameweek nine with a 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town.

We say: Arsenal 2-0 Hull City

Hull in their 5-4-1 shape will do their utmost to frustrate Arsenal for as long as possible, but even a lightly fatigued Gunners side will find a way to break through eventually.

As the Tigers search for a response to no avail, Arteta's men should make the most of a more open contest, securing another straightforward win and extending their lead at the summit.

> Arsenal vs. Hull preview

Nottingham Forest vs. Man City Premier League Match Preview ??| "Donnarumma Is A Concern"

Second from bottom faces second from top in the Premier League on Saturday evening, as Nottingham Forest welcome Manchester City to the City Ground.

The two teams played out a 2-2 draw in their last meeting at the Etihad Stadium in March, with Elliot Anderson scoring a late equaliser for Forest before completing his big-money move to City in the summer.

We say: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Manchester City

Forest’s misfiring frontline is a growing concern for Glasner, but the hosts should take encouragement from Man City’s porous defence that has conceded 14 goals in their last seven games in all competitions.

A closely-contested battle could be in store this weekend, but we expect the Citizens to possess the clinical edge required to claim maximum points.

> Nottingham Forest vs. Man City preview