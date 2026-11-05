Preview: Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur - prediction, team news, lineups

A resurgent Tottenham Hotspur side travel to Elland Road to take on an out-of-sorts Leeds United outfit in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

The spoils were shared the last time these two teams butted heads in May, with Mathys Tel’s opener cancelled out by a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty to rescue a 1-1 draw in North London.

Match preview

After making a bright start to the season, accumulating eight points from their opening four games (W2 D2), Leeds are now without a win across their last five matches (D3 L2) and have slipped down to 12th in the Premier League table.

The Whites continue to stumble after a 2-0 defeat against Bournemouth, adding to a rough patch that includes a 2-1 loss at champions Arsenal alongside draws with struggling trio Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Sunderland.

Head coach Daniel Farke – who reached an agreement in principle over a contract extension last month – has downplayed concerns over Leeds' recent winless streak, maintaining that his squad remains calm and confident while prioritising reaching the 40-point safety mark as quickly as possible.

Leeds should welcome a return to Elland Road where they are unbeaten across their last eight league matches (W4 D4); they are one of only four Premier League teams yet to lose on home soil so far this season along with Arsenal, Brighton and Hull.

However, the Whites have collected only five points across their last 13 top-flight battles with Spurs, losing 10 of those, while they have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 16 encounters with the North Londoners – a 1-0 home win back in February 2000 was the last time Leeds did not concede against Spurs.

© Iconsport / PA Images

After enduring a six-game winless start to the Premier League, Tottenham’s early-season struggles now seem to be behind them as Roberto De Zerbi has steered his team to three consecutive victories against Coventry, Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

Spurs opened their account with a 3-1 home win over Coventry just under a fortnight ago and have since recorded back-to-back 2-0 successes against Chelsea and Palace, beating the latter last weekend after taking advantage of a 13th-minute red card for Eagles striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The North Londoners have risen up to ninth place in the Premier League table, just two points behind the top five and crucially five points clear of the bottom three; they are now bidding to win four league games in a row for the first time since September and October 2023.

De Zerbi has encouraged his players to build on their positive upturn in form, as three straight wins is “not enough” to please the supporters. The Italian also hopes to see a ‘nastier’ side from his attacking players in front of goal after scoring only two goals from 34 shots against Palace.

Spurs head into Saturday’s contest with Leeds seeking to extend their three-game unbeaten away run in the top flight, while they have won each of their last three visits to Elland Road by an aggregate score of 10-2.

Leeds United Premier League form:

Leeds United form (all competitions):

Tottenham Hotspur Premier League form:

Tottenham Hotspur form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / ActionPlus

Leeds duo Noah Okafor (adductor) and Anton Stach (broken toe) remain major doubts, while Farke "carefully optimistic" that striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin – who has scored seven goals in his last seven home games – will be fit after missing training on Thursday with a foot problem.

Former Spurs defender Joe Rodon is back in full training and in contention to return to the matchday squad after missing the last eight games in all competitions with a hamstring injury. A start is considered unlikely, though, so James Justin, Nico Elvedi and Tarik Muharemovic should all continue in the back three.

James Trafford will "remain in goal" despite his costly mistake in the defeat at Bournemouth, while Lukas Nmecha, Brenden Aaronson and Jean-Matteo Bahoya are three attackers who could be considered for a start should Farke look to shake up his attack.

As for Tottenham, Wilson Odobert (knee), Mykhaylo Mudryk (ankle) and Xavi Simons (ACL) all remain out, though the latter is making positive progress in his recovery and could return soon than expected.

Savio (muscle) is believed to have returned to training this week and it remains to be seen whether the winger will be fit to return to the matchday squad, while Lucas Bergvall (knee) and Tosin Adarabioyo (calf) are both minor doubts.

De Zerbi may look to make only two changes to his starting lineup, with Pedro Porro pushing to replace Archie Gray at right-back, while playmaker James Maddison could start at the expense of either Omar Marmoush or Dominic Solanke who are both battling for the centre-forward spot.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Trafford; Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Wilson, James; Calvert-Lewin

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Fernandes, Tonali; Kudus, Maddison, Tel, Solanke

We say: Leeds United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Seven of Leeds’ nine Premier League matches this season have produced under 2.5 goals and we expected another tight affair against Tottenham this weekend.

The momentum is certainly with Spurs right now, but Leeds have made themselves difficult to beat at Elland Road and we can envisage the spoils being shared in a low-scoring draw on this occasion.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.