Preview: West Bromwich Albion vs Millwall - prediction, team news, lineups

Aiming to record their maiden home success of November, West Bromwich Albion welcome struggling Millwall to The Hawthorns for an all-important Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Baggies shared the spoils with promotion rivals Southampton earlier in the week in the Black Country, whilst the Lions were tamed by Max Bird and Birmingham City further East in the West Midlands.

Match preview

Since a disappointing derby defeat by Birmingham on October 10, West Brom have strung together an impressive five-game unbeaten run (W3 D2) in the Championship, suggesting that the Baggies are genuine promotion contenders this campaign.

One of the pre-season title favourites were forced to split the points at The Hawthorns on Tuesday night, when Samuel Edozie's first Southampton goal since the 2023-24 term was not enough to defeat the hosts.

Scoring the opener from the penalty spot against the Saints earlier in the week, Isaac Price has joined summer arrival Jimmy-Jay Morgan on five second-tier goals at the beginning of this campaign.

Despite a lack of quality wide attackers, James Morrison's side are competent in forward areas, scoring thrice in a statement victory at the base of West Ham United last Saturday afternoon.

Tipped by pundits and supporters alike for a campaign of midtable mediocrity, the Baggies are currently occupying sixth spot in the Championship rankings, just two points behind arch rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers in second.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

After being within a whisker of earning automatic promotion to the Premier League in May, Millwall have endured a fall from grace at the start of this campaign, with this weekend's visitors winning just two of their past eight matches (D3 L3).

The Lions were unable to build on their Halloween battering of Derby at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park on Tuesday night, when first-half goals from Alex Cochrane, Bird and Jay Stansfield sealed a comfortable victory for in-form Birmingham.

Defeated in four of their opening seven league outings (W2 D1) in 2026-27, Alex Neil's side have now lost as many away matches as they did across the entire span of last season, when Millwall were the division's best travellers.

Only beating the league's basement boys in Preston North End and Derby since the middle of September, the Lions have slumped down to 13th spot in the Championship table, five points behind eighth-placed West Ham.

Despite the understandable doom and gloom at the moment, Millwall have cause for optimism ahead of Saturday's trip to the Black Country, with the Londoners unbeaten across their past 10 battles (W7 D3) against the Baggies.

West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

Millwall Championship form:

Team News

© Imago

West Brom will miss the presence of captain George Campbell this weekend, with the American forced off against Southampton because of a groin problem.

Nat Phillips is the obvious candidate to replace the 25-year-old in defence alongside Wales international Chris Mepham.

Brayann Pereira will continue to play at right-back in Noah Galves's long-term absence, whilst Tammer Bany is pushing for his first-ever Albion start.

Millwall are down to the bare bones at right-back, where Tristan Crama and Ryan Leonard remain sidelined.

As a result, summer signing Jordi Osei-Tutu should keep his spot, however the Lions are expected to make changes further up the field.

Neil's men were much-improved at Birmingham following the introductions of Romain Esse and Josh Coburn in the second half.

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

O'Leary; Pereira, Mepham, Phillips, Styles; Nzingoula, Molumby, Diakite, Price; Morgan, Heggebo

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Crocombe; Osei-Tutu, Taylor, Cooper, Sykes; Kelly, Mazou-Sacko; Lisbie, Cundle, Esse; Coburn

We say: West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Millwall

After collecting four points from matches with promotion favourites West Ham and Southampton, West Brom should be confident of conquering Millwall this weekend.

The potential additions of Esse and Coburn into the Lions' XI should improve matters, however, the visitors are still likely to suffer defeat at The Hawthorns.

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