Preview: West Bromwich Albion vs Southampton - prediction, team news, lineups

West Bromwich Albion and Southampton meet at The Hawthorns on Wednesday night looking to extend their respective unbeaten streaks.

The Baggies and Saints occupy fourth and fifth place in the Championship table.

Match preview

When West Brom suffered consecutive defeats to West Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers and Birmingham City, James Morrison would have had concerns that their promising start to the campaign would go to waste.

However, the Baggies have responded by accumulating 10 points from 12, posting wins at the likes of Wrexham and West Ham United.

Saturday's success at the London Stadium was a real statement of intent, with West Brom inflicting the second successive defeat of the title favourites at their home ground.

Although Morrison will be disappointed with seven matches having passed by without a clean sheet, they have netted nine times in their last four games.

They have also racked up 11 points from their six matches at The Hawthorns, their last such game seeing them overturn a two-goal deficit to Blackburn Rovers to win by a 3-2 scoreline.

© Imago / Action Plus

Nevertheless, they now face a Southampton side that have quietly gone about putting together the joint-best defensive record in the division, with just 13 goals being conceded in as many matches.

That said, Tonda Eckert's side remain known for their exploits in the final third, their latest success being a 4-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers.

At St Mary's, the Saints have netted 20 goals in seven games, but just eight have been scored in six away contests.

Despite starting the campaign with four games without an away win in the Championship, they have posted successive victories at Norwich City and West Ham.

Had it not been for their four-point deduction at the beginning of the season, Southampton would be sitting in second place and one point behind leaders Middlesbrough.

West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

Southampton Championship form:

Team News

© Imago

Having picked up a fitness issue against West Ham, Jimmy-Jay Morgan is an injury doubt for West Brom.

However, Aune Heggebo could be recalled as a straight swap, with Morrison potentially looking to bring in fresh faces for this contest.

Mikey Johnston, Noah Calves and Toby Collyer will all remain sidelined for the Baggies.

Flynn Downes, former West Brom youngster Tom Fellows and and Samuel Edozie are all options for the Saints if Eckert wishes to introduce fresh legs.

Even if Cyle Larin returns to the squad after injury, Lewis Dobbin could keep his spot down the centre of the attack.

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

O'Leary; Pereira, Campbell, Mepham, Styles; Nzingoula, Diakite, Molumby, Price; Myhre, Heggebo

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Peretz; Bree, Stephens, Schlotterbeck, Manning; Ward-Prowse, Downes; Fellows, Azaz, Scienza; Dobbin

We say: West Bromwich Albion 2-3 Southampton

Despite West Brom's performance at the London Stadium, Southampton can out-score any team in the Championship on their day. Taking that into consideration, we feel that the visitors may prevail in a thriller at The Hawthorns.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.