Preview: Feyenoord vs Inter Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

Level on three points apiece from three games, Feyenoord and Inter Milan must go for victory when they meet in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Approaching the midpoint of this season's league phase, the two former European champions are at risk of elimination before they clash at De Kuip.

Match preview

Facing a fight to reach the Champions League's knockout stage, Inter hardly warmed up for their trip to Rotterdam in ideal style.

Instead, the Nerazzurri were well beaten by AC Milan in Saturday's Derby della Madonnina, making it eight straight second-city derbies without a win.

Inter recently came from behind for the fifth time in eight league games when they dramatically beat Fiorentina, but they failed to complete such a comeback against their fierce city rivals.

With illness sweeping through Cristian Chivu's squad, those left standing were left powerless to resist as the Rossoneri surged into an early two-goal lead and eventually won 3-1.

Now trailing behind surprise Serie A leaders Lazio - and Milan are within four points - Chivu's side must swiftly switch focus to their continental campaign.

After departing at the first knockout round last season - losing both playoff legs to Bodo/Glimt - Inter had started this term with a 2-1 reverse to old boss Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid.

Then, after suffering a shock 4-3 defeat to Club Brugge at San Siro, they finally got off the mark with a tense 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk, despite being reduced to 10 men.

Beaten seven times in their last nine Champions League fixtures, the 2023 and 2025 runners-up are under pressure to improve; Chivu's personal record at the elite level still features more losses than wins.

At least history will be on their side when they travel to De Kuip: since losing their first game against Dutch opponents - to Ajax in the 1972 European Cup final - Inter have won 10 out of 14 without tasting defeat.

© Iconsport / Marcel van Dorst / DeFodi Images

Enjoying their third Champions League campaign in the space of four seasons, Feyenoord reached the knockout phase in 2024-25, initially knocking out Milan before falling to Inter in the round of 16.

The only other meeting saw Feyenoord go through, as they won 3-2 on aggregate in the 2001-02 UEFA Cup semi-finals, before going on to lift the trophy.

Like Inter, they come into this clash with just three points on the board: Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side started with a 5-1 loss in Barcelona, then followed up with a 3-2 home victory over Como, but they lost 1-0 away to Real Betis last time out.

The Dutch club have now lost 10 of their last 13 major European matches, while Van Bronckhorst has won just two out of 15 in his Champions League management career.

That dismal record features no clean sheets and 13 defeats, but both wins have been at home to Italian teams: 2-1 against Napoli during his first spell in charge, and against Como on matchday two.

Domestic results have been more positive, though. Distant runners-up to PSV last term, Feyenoord retained top spot in the Eredivisie on Saturday despite settling for a 1-1 draw with Fortuna Sittard.

Still unbeaten at De Kuip across all competitions, they can now welcome one of Europe's traditional giants to their intimidating home ground.

Feyenoord Champions League form:

Feyenoord form (all competitions):

Inter Milan Champions League form:

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

Team News

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As well as captain Lautaro Martinez, Inter's injury list currently includes Luis Henrique and Benjamin Pavard, plus English pair John Stones and Curtis Jones.

While Alessandro Bastoni scored in the Milan derby, he must now serve a UEFA ban for his red card against Shakhtar.

Ever versatile, Carlos Augusto could fill in. Including his late winner last time out, the Brazilian has been directly involved in five goals from his last eight Champions League starts.

When these sides met in March 2025, Marcus Thuram and Hakan Calhanoglu were both on the scoresheet; with Martinez absent, either Pio Esposito or Ange Bonny should partner Thuram up front - providing they recover from illness.

Feyenoord have made the fewest changes to their starting XI in this season's Champions League - just one so far - and Van Bronckorst is unlikely to divert from that path on Tuesday night.

Long-term absentees Bart Nieuwkoop, Jordan Bos and Thomas Beelen remain sidelined, and Jeremiah St. Juste is a doubt, but Gijs Smal, Reiss Nelson and Shaqueel van Persie could all return, having recently resumed full training.

One of three Feyenoord forwards with at least seven goal involvements this season - alongside Nacho Ferri and captain Luciano Valente - wing wizard Anis Hadj Moussa has attempted the most shots following a carry in the Champions League so far (10).

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Ernst; Read, Watanabe, Marmol, Lopez; Zechiel, Vanhoutte, Targhalline; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

J. Martinez; Bisseck, Akanji, Augusto; Diouf, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Dimarco; Thuram, Esposito

We say: Feyenoord 2-2 Inter Milan

Given their strong home record and Inter's defensive woes, Feyenoord will take at least one point from their fourth Champions League fixture.

The hosts are not watertight themselves, though, and their visitors still possess plenty of firepower, which should make for a very entertaining contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.