Liverpool team news: Andoni Iraola in double boost ahead of Arsenal showdown

Liverpool duo Dominik Szoboszlai and Victor Munoz are seemingly in contention to face Arsenal on Sunday.

Manchester City's defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion has provided a huge boost to both the Reds and Gunners ahead of their Premier League showdown at Anfield.

Not only will Arsenal move top of the Premier League table if they avoid defeat, Liverpool can move to within three points of Man City and Sunday's opponents with a victory.

At his pre-match press conference, Andoni Iraola suggested that Szoboszlai and Munoz both had a chance of returning to the squad after injury.

As per X account 'LFC Transfer Room', there appears every chance that they will appear in Sunday's game.

© Iconsport / Paul Terry / Sportimage

Szoboszlai, Munoz boost for Liverpool ahead of Arsenal game

The account claims that both players have been seen in the team hotel ahead of the match.

Szoboszlai has been suffering with a hamstring injury, while Munoz has had a knee issue.

Neither Szoboszlai or Munoz have featured since the Premier League contest against Brentford on October 17.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Will Iraola risk Szoboszlai or Munoz in Liverpool XI against Arsenal?

While the return of both attack-minded players would represent a huge boost for Liverpool, it seems unlikely that they will be risked from the starting lineup.

Appearances off the substitutes' bench are far more realistic when a Champions League fixture at Fenerbahce follows on Wednesday.

With Florian Wirtz having shaken off a knock to feature against Chelsea in midweek, the expectation is that Liverpool will start with the same front four from last weekend's Brighton & Hove Albion match.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister should be deployed in the engine room.