Preview: Queens Park Rangers vs Lincoln City - prediction, team news, lineups

Queens Park Rangers will face Lincoln City for the first time in 55 years when the two sides lock horns at Loftus Road on Saturday.

The R's are currently sitting in 11th place in the Championship table, while the visitors start the weekend in 19th position.

Match preview

QPR may be one point adrift of the top eight, but they have found wins hard to come by over the last couple of months, having won just two of their last 10 matches.

The most recent of those victories came via an emphatic 5-0 scoreline against Swansea City, only to fall to a heavy 4-1 loss away to Southampton a week later.

Julien Stephan's side took a point from their latest outing against Burnley, with Jonathan Varane netting a second-half equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Loftus Road on Tuesday.

They should fancy their chances of picking up at least another point from Saturday's fixture, considering they have lost just one of their seven home league games this season (W3, D3).

A sturdy backline has helped provide the foundation for their strong home form, having conceded just six goals in their seven outings at Loftus Road, with only two teams letting in fewer on home turf.

While they have not faced Lincoln since 1971, QPR have won four of their previous six official meetings with the Imps (D1, L1).

© Imago

Lincoln, meanwhile, are focusing on preserving their Championship status in their first season in the second tier since the 1960-61 season.

The Imps are currently sitting five points above the bottom three after winning four, drawing three and losing seven of their 14 Championship outings this season.

They have struggled to add to their points tally in recent times, having lost five of their previous seven matches, including their last two outings against Birmingham and Watford.

The Imps fell to a 3-1 home loss against Blues last weekend, before they were beaten by a narrow 1-0 scoreline in their midweek away clash against the Hornets.

As a result of Tuesday's loss, Chris Cohen and Tom Shaw's side have now gone three away games without a win since starting the Championship campaign with three consecutive victories on the road.

They have the league's joint third-best defensive away record with eight goals conceded, although they have netted just six times on their travels in the Championship this term.

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

Lincoln City Championship form:

Team News

© Imago

QPR forward Alfie Jones will be out until the new year after sustaining a hamstring injury in the defeat to Southampton last weekend.

The R’s are also without the services of Amadou Mbengue, Tariq Lamptey, Nicolas Madsen and Rumarn Burrell, while there are doubts surrounding Jake Clarke-Salter’s availability.

Richard Kone, who has netted four goals in the last three games, is expected to be available for selection despite appearing to be forced off with a physical issue in the midweek draw with Burnley.

As for the Imps, they remain without the injured duo of Tendayi Darikwa and Mason Melia, while Conor McGrandles is a doubt after missing the last two matches.

Forward Ben House will drop out of the squad to serve a one-match ban after picking up his fifth yellow card of the Championship season in Tuesday’s defeat to Watford.

Lincoln are hopeful that Mikkel Ladefoged and Ethan Wheatley will prove their fitness in time for the trip to Loftus Road.

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Charles; Adamson, Dunne, Edwards, Kemper; Poku, Varane, Kamara, Vale; Kone, Smyth

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Coubis, Elerewe, Bradley, Reach; Konak, Varfolomeev; Hackett, Street, Jefferies; Draper

We say: Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Lincoln City

QPR may not be in the best of form, but they have proven to be a tough team to beat on home turf this term, and considering Lincoln have lost five of their last seven matches, we think the signs points to a home win on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.