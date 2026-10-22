Preview: Queens Park Rangers vs Swansea City - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to step back into the top-eight picture, Queens Park Rangers welcome league leaders Swansea City to MATRADE Loftus Road for a Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

The R's were defeated by an in-form Birmingham City outfit in the Second City last weekend, whilst the Swans suffered a rare South Wales loss at the hands of title favourites West Ham United.

Match preview

After spending over a decade in the lower reaches of the Championship, QPR are desperate to return to the Premier League, however, last weekend's trip to Birmingham dented the visitors' hopes of a genuine promotion push.

The R's witnessed their five-game unbeaten run (W1 D4) come to a grinding halt in the Second City, where a Liam Millar brace and Demarai Gray's strike off the bench secured a 3-0 victory for Chris Davies's Blues.

Despite winning just one of their past seven second-tier contests (D4 L2), Julien Stephan's side remain in ninth spot in the Championship standings, level on points with eighth-placed Southampton.

Looking to avoid back-to-back league defeats for the first time since a four-match losing run at the conclusion of last season, QPR return to Loftus Road, where the R's smashed Derby County 4-1 on October 14.

Finding the net in that demolition of the relegation-threatened Rams, Paul Smyth is up to three Championship goals for the season, with the attacking contributions of the Northern Irishman proving key in the absence of the team's star forwards.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Following four consecutive Championship victories, Swansea City suffered their second loss of the league campaign last Saturday, failing to record a shot on target in a 1-0 defeat by promotion favourites West Ham.

Nevertheless, the Swans have enjoyed a sensational start to the 2026-27 term under the expert tactical guidance of head coach Vitor Matos, who has supposedly attracted interest from Premier League side Crystal Palace.

It is no surprise that the Eagles are circling around South Wales considering that Swansea are sitting pretty at the summit of the Championship table after 11 matches, one point ahead of both second-placed West Ham and Middlesbrough in third position.

A number of potential promotion heroes are emerging from within Matos's close-knit group and none more so than Adam Idah, who has stepped out of Zan Vipotnik's shadow to become the club's main goal-getter.

Swansea possess an excellent recent record at Loftus Road, with Saturday's visitors unbeaten across their past six matches (W3 D3) at QPR, winning each of the past two Championship clashes in West London.

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

Swansea City Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

QPR are struggling massively on the fitness front at the moment, with Tariq Lamptey, Nicolas Madsen and Rumarn Burrell all ruled out until after the November international break.

The R's are also short on options in defence, with right-back Amadou Mbengue sidelined for the remainder of the season because of a serious knee problem.

Playmaker Ilias Chair is unavailable for the hosting of Swansea due to a muscle injury, although Karamoko Dembele could return to the matchday squad for the first time since January.

Featuring in Swansea's first competitive match of 2026-27 - a 1-0 EFL Cup loss to Birmingham on August 8 - Cameron Burgess is now a long-term absentee because of a cruciate ligament injury.

The Swans have their own issues at full-back, with Josh Key missing the past four matches because of a muscular strain.

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Charles; Adamson, Edwards, Dunne, Kemper; Varane, Kamara, Poku, Vale, Smyth; Kone

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Ronald, Cabango, Welsh, Tymon; Franco, Eustaquio, Stamenic; Yeo, Eom, Idah

We say: Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Swansea City

Impacted by a string of high-profile injuries, QPR are a wounded animal ahead of the league leaders' visit to Loftus Road on Saturday.

Swansea appear in good shape to bounce back from their recent West Ham disappointment and record an eighth Championship success of the season.

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