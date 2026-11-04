Tottenham Hotspur injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Leeds United: Savio, Lucas Bergvall, Mykhaylo Mudryk latest

Tottenham Hotspur will continue their Premier League campaign with a clash against Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Spurs are ninth in the Premier League table, picking up 12 points from their first nine matches, and they have been victorious in their last three league fixtures.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their meeting with Leeds in Saturday's early start.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Ipswich Town)

An ankle injury sustained in training is still sidelining Mudryk, with the attacker not expected to be back on the field until at least the clash with Ipswich.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Simons suffered a severe knee injury back in April, and the Netherlands international will not be available for selection until the early stages of 2027.

Wilson Odobert

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Odobert is another Tottenham player sidelined due to a serious knee injury, but the attacker is expected to be back on the pitch before the end of 2026.

Savio

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Ipswich Town)

Savio remains out with a muscular problem, but the attacker should be available for the clash with Ipswich after the international break.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 7 (vs. Leeds United)

Bergvall has recently been sidelined for Tottenham due to a knee injury, but the midfielder should be back on the field against Leeds this weekend.

Tosin Adarabioyo

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: November 7 (vs. Leeds United)

Tosin has recently been sidelined due to a calf issue, but the centre-back is expected to return to the squad against Leeds this weekend.

TOTTENHAM SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham have no players suspended for this match, with Rodrigo Bentancur available again after completing his domestic ban.