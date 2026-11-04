Barcelona injury news: Hansi Flick confirms major blow ahead of Atletico Madrid showdown

Hansi Flick has revealed that Barcelona midfielder Rodri "felt a niggle in his muscles" against Aston Villa.

The Catalan giants recorded an impressive 3-0 victory over the Premier League club at Camp Nou on Tuesday night.

Lamine Yamal and a Raphinha double took Barcelona onto nine points from four Champions League fixtures.

However, there was concern midway through the contest when Rodri failed to return for the second half.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the World Cup winner's withdrawal was due to a hamstring issue.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Barcelona star Rodri injury doubt for Atletico Madrid game

Speaking to the media after the win on Tuesday night, Flick acknowledged that the former Manchester City star was a doubt for the showdown with Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

He told reporters: "He’s felt a niggle in his muscles, and we’ll have to wait until tomorrow."

Flick hinted that Marc Bernal - who replaced Rodri against Villa - would get the nod versus Atletico if required.

On his midfield options, the German added: "Frenkie’s just come back from injury; he played as a centre-back against Alavés, and Bernal has played very well whenever he’s been on the pitch."

© Imago / Jose Breton / NurPhoto

Is Rodri being over-used at Barcelona?

Rodri was surprisingly rested for the Champions League fixture against Paris Saint-Germain last month.

However, despite a late return to training over the summer due to the World Cup and injury, the 30-year-old has racked up the fifth-most minutes for a Barcelona outfield player in La Liga this season.

That has led to suggestions of Rodri being used far too frequently, particularly when considering that he played 90 minutes in a 6-1 win over Alaves on Saturday.

When Bernal is at his disposal, Flick needs to give more consideration to handing regular starts to someone who is deemed to be Rodri's understudy.