Preview: ADO Den Haag vs Sparta Rotterdam - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to halt a three-game losing streak, ADO Den Haag host Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday in round 12 of the 2026-27 Eredivisie campaign.

This weekend’s fixture marks the first league meeting between the sides in five years, with their five encounters since 2021 coming in cup and friendly action.

Match preview

Back in the top flight as Eerste Divisie champions, ADO Den Haag appeared to have shaken off a dismal start - six defeats from their opening seven matches - by going unbeaten in the following three matches either side of the September/October international break.

However, Robin Peter’s side have since suffered three consecutive defeats, most recently falling 1-0 to PEC Zwolle - a match in which they failed to score for the first time in six outings, with Dylan Mbayo’s goal on the stroke of half-time proving decisive.

With only Fortuna Sittard creating fewer big chances than De Ooievaars’ 13, it is no surprise they have scored the third-lowest number of goals in the division. An increase in attacking productivity is essential if they are to move out of the bottom three.

ADO are one of six Eredivisie teams still without a clean sheet, and the added burden of conceding first - something they have done in each of their last eight matches - often leaves them chasing games from behind.

Having already beaten PSV Eindhoven at home this season, Saturday’s hosts have shown they are capable of competing with anyone when they hit their stride. This weekend’s assignment will require total focus and motivation from the first whistle.

© Iconsport / Orange Pictures

Just four days after conceding a late equaliser and exiting the KNVB Beker at the hands of Fortuna Sittard, Sparta found themselves on the right side of late drama in Sunday’s five-goal thriller against Groningen at the Euroborg Stadium, as Andrej Kostic netted an 85th-minute winner.

A defeat would have left Rogier Meijer’s men outside the drop zone on goal difference alone, but they now travel to Den Haag this weekend with a chance to move six points clear of relegation danger - a welcome development for a side that started the season with just six points from the first 24 available.

While a win this weekend could also lift them into the top half, whether De Kasteelheren will still harbour European ambitions remains to be seen after a torrid end to last season with no wins from the final six matches saw them finish five points adrift of the last continental spot.

Sparta have conceded 2.4 goals per away league match so far, with 1.6 of those coming in the opening 45 minutes, highlighting their vulnerability before half-time on the road. However, Saturday’s clash pits them against a side yet to score a first-half goal at home this season.

ADO Den Haag Eredivisie form:

ADO Den Haag form (all competitions):

Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie form:

Sparta Rotterdam form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Luka Reischl last featured for ADO in their matchday five defeat to Fortuna, and the 22-year-old is not expected to play any part on Saturday as he continues to recover from a groin injury.

Alejandro Pozo is also a doubt for the hosts, but Donat Barany returns to contention after making a 12-minute cameo off the bench against Zwolle.

Jens Toornstra was withdrawn 10 minutes into the second half of Sparta’s last outing against Groningen, making him a doubt for this fixture.

If Toornstra is unavailable, Robin van Cruijsen is the leading candidate to come into the visitors’ XI, although Shunsuke Mito could also be considered.

With nine goals and one assist in his last 10 matches, Milan Zonneveld is unquestionably his side’s biggest attacking threat and will be aiming to deliver once again.

ADO Den Haag possible starting lineup:

Nikiema; Jensen-Abbew, Mulder, Waem, Hokke; Kilo, Rottier, Sin; Hawkins, Eduardo, Thomas

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Brouwer; Kuipers, Martins Indi, Verschuren, Young, Martes; Van Bergen, Babadi, Hatenboer, Van Cruijsen; Zonneveld

We say: ADO Den Haag 1-2 Sparta Rotterdam

There is little to choose between the teams from a defensive perspective, but Sparta clearly boast the upper hand at the top end of the pitch.

Consequently, we are backing a narrow victory for the visitors when all is said and done in Den Haag.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.