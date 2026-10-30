Preview: PEC Zwolle vs ADO Den Haag - prediction, team news, lineups

Two of the Eredivisie's bottom four sides meet in round 11 of the 2026-27 season as PEC Zwolle host ADO Den Haag at the Mac3Park Stadion.

Sunday’s clash marks the first top-flight meeting between the sides since 2021, with the visitors only recently promoted after a six-year absence.

Match preview

For a team that managed just four points from their first eight outings, doubling that tally over the next two matches looked like a major sign of improvement, but Zwolle hit arguably their lowest point of the 2026-27 campaign with Wednesday’s KNVB Beker first-round exit at home to TOP Oss.

That loss has only intensified the spotlight on Zwolle’s managerial vacancy after the dismissal of Henry van der Vegt with Rene Hake declining an offer to take over. De Blauwvingers must act quickly to fill the dugout, as their season looks at risk of further unravelling.

In the meantime, interim coach Dennis van der Ree will once again take charge, starting with the first of two consecutive matches against newly promoted opponents. This run offers Zwolle a decent opportunity to get back on track before the November international break.

However, Zwolle’s recent record against Den Haag suggests a straightforward encounter is unlikely; Sunday’s hosts have lost each of the last four meetings, although the most recent was a friendly in August 2025.

Zwolle have scored eight of their 11 goals in the second half of matches, often upping the ante after the restart, but this weekend’s opponents also exhibit the same tendency, so whoever takes the initiative early could be on their way to a crucial three points.

© Iconsport / Parallax Pictures

After defeating reigning champions PSV Eindhoven to claim their first win of 2026-27, ADO Den Haag produced another spirited performance in their next league outing against Heerenveen, narrowly losing 3-2 before falling to lower-league Excelsior '31 on penalties in the Dutch Cup.

Robin Peter’s side continue to endure a torrid start to their top-flight return and are in growing danger of an immediate return to the Eerste Divisie.

They sit second-bottom ahead of this weekend’s trip to Zwolle, still seeking a first away win after collecting just two points from a possible 15 on the road.

A defeat would leave De Residentieclub five points adrift of safety, and a win would move ADO out of the relegation zone, so there is a lot to play for in what could be a huge clash in the battle for survival come May

Conceding 2.3 goals per game, Den Haag are yet to keep a clean sheet this season - often leaving themselves with too much to do in attack to win matches. That defensive record must improve if they are to steer clear of the drop.

Sunday’s visitors have conceded first in each of their last seven outings, but they typically start well against Zwolle, having opened the scoring in five of the last seven meetings between the sides.

PEC Zwolle Eredivisie form:

PEC Zwolle form (all competitions):

ADO Den Haag Eredivisie form:

ADO Den Haag form (all competitions):

Team News

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Twenty-eight-year-old Sherel Floranus has missed Zwolle’s last two matches and is ruled out of Sunday’s game as well.

He is joined on the sidelines by Filip Krastev, who is still recovering from an Achilles tendon injury sustained in May, making them Zwolle’s two confirmed absentees.

Donat Barany remains sidelined for Den Haag with a thigh problem but is expected to return to action next month.

The visitors are also without Luka Reischl, as the Austrian forward continues to endure an injury-hit campaign.

Nigel Thomas’s strike against Excelsior ‘31 means he has now recorded four goals and one assist in his last five matches, and he will be hoping to impress again.

PEC Zwolle possible starting lineup:

Schendelaar; Aertssen, Graves, Viergever, Van der Haar; Thomas, Sommer; Van der Wal, Oosting, Mbayo; Van Hooijdonk

ADO Den Haag possible starting lineup:

Nikiema; Sylla, Waem, Mulder, Jensen-Abbew; Rottier, Kilo, Sin, Hawkins; Eduardo, Bal

We say: PEC Zwolle 1-0 ADO Den Haag

After losing to Cambuur earlier in the season, Zwolle will be determined not to pass up another opportunity to secure maximum points against newly promoted opposition, especially against a struggling Den Haag side.

We expect a relatively cagey affair, with the hosts narrowly edging out Den Haag by the final whistle.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.