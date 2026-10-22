Preview: FC Utrecht vs. PEC Zwolle - prediction, team news, lineups

Fresh from beating Go Ahead Eagles 4-1 in the IJsselderby, PEC Zwolle chase consecutive Eredivisie victories on Saturday when they face FC Utrecht at Stadion Galgenwaard.

The victory over their provincial rivals halted a five-match winless sequence that had led to Henry van der Vegt's dismissal, and the interim pairing of Dennis van der Ree and Maikel van der Werff could remain in situ for gameweek 10.

Match preview

Van der Vegt was probably on borrowed time after his team suffered a 7-0 home defeat against Feyenoord in mid-September, before that result was followed by a 3-0 reverse away at Groningen on the next matchday.

The return from the international break brought little joy for the Bluefingers, who slipped to another defeat, this time against promoted Cambuur in front of their supporters, marking a third consecutive loss without scoring.

Conceding 11 goals without reply across three games, combined with the team collecting just four of the previous 15 available points, proved the final straw, and Van der Vegt was given the heave-ho in Zwolle.

Van der Ree and Van der Werff were placed in charge for the derby last time out, with the former assuming the senior role, and the pair steered the club to their first victory in nearly two months and only their second league win of the season.

As such, the victory lifted Blauwvingers out of the bottom three and into 15th place in the Eredivisie table, leaving them only four points and as many positions behind this weekend's hosts.

© Imago / ANP

Anthony Correia's men are also experiencing a significant upturn in results following a slow start after the former Telstar boss replaced the retired Ron Jans in the summer.

Correia failed to mastermind a victory in his opening five matches in charge of the club, but he has now collected nine points from Utreg's last four fixtures.

The only defeat during that improved run was a 5-0 beatdown away at the current Eredivisie leaders on matchday seven, but they have since responded by securing consecutive wins over Willem II and FC Twente.

If the 3-1 success over the promoted side was viewed as expected, beating Twente in Enschede, where the Tukkers had won four consecutive Eredivisie matches this term and five stretching back to last season, was doubly impressive.

Now, last season's sixth-placed side aim to claim a third successive league win under their new manager, which would be their first such sequence since the final three matchdays of the 2025-26 regular season and further validate their resurgence.

A home victory may have seemed a near certainty under the previous regime in Zwolle; however, the visiting side now have an opportunity to spring a surprise on the Cathedral Citizens.

FC Utrecht Eredivisie form:

PEC Zwolle Eredivisie form:

Team News

© Iconsport

Vasilis Barkas missed last week's victory at Twente, with Sergio Padt deputising between the sticks for Utreg, and the veteran goalkeeper may retain his place if the No. 1 is not cleared to return.

Noah Ohio (knee), Alonzo Engwanda (hamstring), Kevin Paredes (knee), Miliano Jonathans (ACL), Artem Stepanov (ankle) and Victor Jensen (knee) are all missing for Correia, who has found ways to secure consecutive wins without five-goal Stepanov.

Angel Alarcon and Yoann Cathline have stepped up during those victories, with Alarcon scoring three goals and Cathline contributing two, and both men should start on Saturday barring late injuries.

Van der Ree opted to drop Koen Kostons for Sydney van Hooijdonk, with the towering striker scoring PEC's first goal and Kostons netting their fourth in the IJsselderby success, giving the interim boss a decision to make this weekend.

Thijs Oosting is expected to retain his place, particularly after his brace in the 4-1 victory opened his account for the season.

Missing out, though, are Younes Namli (hamstring) and Filip Krastev (Achilles) due to injury.

FC Utrecht possible starting lineup:

Padt; Horemans, Didden, Panagiotou; Vesterlund, Van Overeem, Agougil, Zagre; Cathline, De Wit, Alarcon

PEC Zwolle possible starting lineup:

Schendelaar; Aertssen, Graves, Viergever, Van der Haar; Thomas, Sommer; Mbayo, Oosting, Cissoko; Van Hooijdonk

We say: FC Utrecht 3-1 PEC Zwolle

PEC responded impressively to Van der Vegt's departure by hitting Go Ahead Eagles for four, but one encouraging display does little to erase their previous defensive collapses.

Utrecht have found their rhythm under Correia and should underline their resurgence by recording another convincing victory at Stadion Galgenwaard.

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