Preview: FC Twente vs. FC Utrecht - prediction, team news, lineups

Fourth-placed FC Twente are favourites to beat FC Utrecht in Sunday's gameweek nine Eredivisie encounter at De Grolsch Veste, with the 13th-placed visitors sitting just outside the relegation playoff spot.

De Tukkers are unbeaten in all competitions since August, winning four top-flight fixtures during that period, while Utrecht pose a threat after collecting six points from the last nine available under Anthony Correia.

Match preview

After a disappointing 1-1 draw against Fortuna Sittard following their 3-2 victory over PSV Eindhoven before the international break, Twente bounced back to secure a win on Thursday.

John van den Brom's men beat FC Thun 1-0 in Enschede, but the margin of victory could and should have been wider as De Tukkers outshot the Swiss club 22-6, only to squander several clear-cut opportunities.

While Van den Brom would prefer a side that creates chances without converting them to one that cannot fashion those opportunities, the 54-year-old manager will demand greater quality in the final third this weekend as Twente seek to extend their unbeaten run.

Avoiding defeat on Thursday extended Trots van het Oosten's sequence to eight competitive matches without a loss since their narrow 1-0 reverse against Qarabag in Baku, with that result preceding their current six victories and two draws.

Twente's unbeaten Eredivisie run predates the Qarabag defeat, with this weekend's hosts not losing a top-flight match since their opening-day 1-0 setback away to Heerenveen.

Having collected 17 points from the next 21 available, including 12 from 12 at De Grolsch Veste, the Pride of the East will back themselves to remain flawless in Enschede after gameweek nine.

© Imago / ANP

Nevertheless, the home side will not underestimate the Cathedral Citizens, who are seemingly beginning to find form after a slow start under Correia.

The former Telstar boss replaced the now-retired Ron Jans in the summer, but results during the opening weeks were far from encouraging as De Domstedelingen failed to secure maximum points in the first five rounds, suffering three defeats during that period.

Those losses included 4-1 and 6-1 thrashings by AZ Alkmaar and PSV Eindhoven, but Utrecht have recovered since their heavy defeat against PSV to collect seven points from 12 and six from the last nine available.

Maximum points against bottom-placed Willem II followed a victory at mid-table SBV Excelsior, and the Cathedral Citizens will now aim to overcome one of the division's early high-flyers.

Having secured a 2-0 victory in last season's corresponding fixture in March, the travelling supporters will hope their side can channel the spirit of that success to stun Van den Brom's in-form team.

FC Twente Eredivisie form:

FC Twente form (all competitions):

FC Utrecht Eredivisie form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Wart Brinkerhof, MTB-Photo, Alamy Live News

While Twente seemingly emerged from Thursday's match unscathed, Lars Unnerstall, Max Bruns and Stav Lemkin (muscle) remain unavailable for Van den Brom's men.

The absentee list does not include the team's leading performers, though, with Wout Weghorst and Younes Taha demonstrating their value through goals and assists.

Both players carry a dual threat, highlighted by the towering striker scoring four goals and providing two assists, while Taha has netted twice and set up two more, taking him to four direct Eredivisie goal involvements this term, with Daouda Weidmann (two goals, one assist) and Sondre Orjasaeter (one goal, two assists) also making telling contributions.

Yoann Cathline netted a brace for Utrecht in last weekend's 3-1 victory over Willem II, which will have pleased Correia in Artem Stepanov's absence.

Five-goal Stepanov is likely to remain sidelined with an ankle injury, joining Noah Ohio (knee), Alonzo Engwanda (hamstring) and Miliano Jonathans (ACL) on the treatment table; Kevin Paredes (knee) will be assessed before Sunday.

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Van Rooij, Propper, Nijstad, Adelgaard; Zerrouki, Weidmann; Rots, Taha, Pjaca; Weghorst

FC Utrecht possible starting lineup:

Barkas; Panagiotou, Didden, Horemans; Vesterlund, Van Overeem, Agougil, Zagre; Broholm, De Wit, Cathline

We say: FC Twente 3-1 FC Utrecht

Twente's wastefulness against Thun was frustrating, but creating another high volume of chances should eventually deliver greater reward against Utrecht's vulnerable defence.

The visitors have built some momentum in recent weeks, although the hosts' superior attacking options are likely to preserve their flawless home record.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.