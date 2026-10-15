Preview: ADO Den Haag vs. PSV Eindhoven - prediction, team news, lineups

Seeking their first victory over PSV Eindhoven since 2011, ADO Den Haag welcome the defending Eredivisie champions to WerkTalent Stadion for Saturday's matchday-nine clash.

The Hague remain winless since returning to the top flight, leaving Robin Peter's men with an uphill challenge against a Dutch heavyweight in Peter Bosz's side.

Match preview

When ADO secured promotion by winning the Eerste Divisie last season with a breathtaking brand of attacking football, few could have foreseen their slow start to the 2026-27 campaign.

However, the Storks have occasionally looked like a team that had spent five years outside the top division during the opening rounds, with the second-bottom side scoring nine goals and conceding 19.

Their attacking output statistically betters only Telstar (seven), PEC Zwolle (six) and bottom-placed Willem II (seven), while Peter's men have conceded fewer goals than only FC Utrecht (25), Willem II (23), PEC (21) and Sparta Rotterdam (20).

Five defeats are only two shy of their total number of losses in the second tier last season, although they were never likely to be high-flyers after half a decade away from the Eredivisie.

As such, supporters of the Residence Club will not relish the prospect of facing this weekend's visitors, especially considering the historical disparity between the clubs.

The records show that The Hague's 1-0 success over PSV in 2011 was ADO's first victory against the Eindhoven giants since April 1991, ending a sequence of 15 defeats and one draw across those 20 years.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Beating PSV was historically unusual, but doing so in Eindhoven was doubly remarkable, even if they have not recorded another victory over the Red and Whites in any competition since.

That underlines the magnitude of the challenge facing Peter's side, as they welcome the three-time defending league champions, who have dropped points in just two matches this season.

Bosz's men returned to winning ways in the league against Heerenveen after the international break, with their 2-0 success securing a first clean sheet of the title defence.

De Boeren could not follow that victory with a positive result on the continent, as Ivan Perisic's 19th-minute penalty miss proved costly before the Dutch giants conceded the only goal of the game in Leipzig during the closing 15 minutes.

That 1-0 defeat against RB Leipzig not only leaves PSV winless after two Champions League matches, but De Lampen have now lost consecutive away games across all competitions.

Now, the second-placed Eredivisie side, who could end the weekend atop the table, will aim to avoid a third straight road defeat by extending their 15-year unbeaten run in this fixture, having won 17 of the 21 meetings during that period.

ADO Den Haag Eredivisie form:

PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie form:

PSV Eindhoven form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Parallax Pictures

Milan Hokke is suspended for this weekend's clash after receiving a red card for a professional foul against Telstar, while Luka Reischl (groin) and Cameron Peupion (knee) are sidelined.

Yannick Eduardo has scored twice and provided one assist in his last four league appearances despite The Hague remaining winless; the forward will partner Evan Rottier, who scored and assisted in the hard-fought 2-2 draw with Telstar, and both will aim to produce decisive contributions for the Storks on Saturday.

While PSV have remained tight-lipped about the specifics of their issues, Alassane Plaa and Kiliann Sildillia have recently undergone surgery, which is likely to keep them out until late 2026 or early 2027.

The aforementioned duo form part of a lengthy injury list that also includes Sam Lammers, Ricardo Pepi, Sami Ouaissa (hamstring), Adamo Nagalo, Paul Wanner (foot) and Jerdy Schouten (knee).

Those injuries have depleted Bosz's attacking depth, leaving the PSV boss reliant on Ruben van Bommel, Guus Til, Perisic and false No. 9 Sven Mijnans for attacking productivity, with Esmir Bajraktarevic available in reserve.

ADO Den Haag possible starting lineup:

Nikiema; Jensen, Waem, Mulder, Sylla; Pozo, Sin, Kilo, Hawkins; Eduardo, Rottier

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Dest, Flamingo, Obispo, Junior; Sano, Fernandez; Perisic, Til, Van Bommel; Mijnans

We say: ADO Den Haag 1-3 PSV Eindhoven

PSV may lack their usual attacking depth because of a lengthy injury list, while Tuesday's defeat in Leipzig gives them little recovery time before this trip.

Even so, ADO's struggles at both ends of the pitch should allow the champions to secure a professional victory without reaching top gear.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.