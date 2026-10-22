Preview: ADO Den Haag vs. Heerenveen - prediction, team news, lineups

ADO Den Haag and Heerenveen meet in the Eredivisie for the first time in five years, with the promoted hosts pursuing back-to-back victories for the first time since returning to the big time.

Robin Peter's men stunned 10-man PSV Eindhoven at the death last week and now aim to overcome their visitors, who are seeking a third top-flight victory in four matches in gameweek 10.

Match preview

The WerkTalent Stadion is probably still rocking after last week's victory over defending champions PSV earned the Storks their first win since returning to the division.

Peter's team had slowly started to find their feet after collecting just one point from their opening six games, with a 1-1 draw at fellow promoted club Cambuur followed by a 2-2 stalemate at Telstar despite Milan Hokke's 13th-minute dismissal.

Beating PSV not only earned the South Holland side their first league triumph since the 2020-21 season but also ended their long-standing wait for success against the Eindhoven behemoths.

Not since 2011 had ADO defeated the Eredivisie giants, ending a 21-match wait, but Peter's men seized their opportunity after Sven Mijnans's first-half sending-off to turn the contest around.

Having benefitted from a stroke of fortune when Matej Kovar inadvertently put the ball into his own net, last season's Eerste Divisie champions will hope that long-awaited triumph proves the catalyst for a sustained run of results in the big time.

© Imago

Next up for the Storks are Heerenveen, who have recorded emphatic 4-0 victories over Sparta Rotterdam and SBV Excelsior either side of a 2-0 defeat to PSV.

Although those recent wins came against two Rotterdam clubs, Robin Veldman's side have proved a tough nut to crack in away matches this term.

De Superfriezen went undefeated across three away trips to Ajax, Willem II and Sparta before pushing Peter Bosz's defending champions despite suffering a 2-0 loss at the Philips Stadion.

Aware of their team's strong performances on the road, the travelling supporters will be in good spirits ahead of the matchday 10 trip to South Holland, where the eighth-placed Super Frisians seek to beat the second-bottom hosts.

Veldman will be wary ahead of this weekend's visit to an ADO team unbeaten in three, yet he will back his players to inflict the promoted side's sixth defeat in 10 Eredivisie matches.

ADO Den Haag Eredivisie form:

Heerenveen Eredivisie form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Pro Shots

Donat Barany will be assessed due to a thigh issue by ADO, who are still expected to manage without Luka Reischl because of a groin injury.

The hosts can rely on Yannick Eduardo and Evan Rottier for match-winning contributions, with both players registering five direct goal involvements, while Juho Kilo remains central to the South Holland club's midfield.

Veldman's side have benefitted from Jacob Trenskow's four league goals, as well as Levi Smans's three assists and creativity.

Dylan Vente is expected to lead the line, and while he has had a slow start to the season, scoring once, his two assists demonstrate his ability to influence a game even when not scoring consistently.

De Superfriezen have a largely healthy squad, with Dirk Proper a doubt due to a hamstring issue heading into this weekend's encounter.

ADO Den Haag possible starting lineup:

Nikiema; Jensen-Abbew, Mulder, Waem, Hokke; Raterink, Kilo, Sin, Hawkins; Eduardo, Rottier

Heerenveen possible starting lineup:

Klaverboer; Braude, Kersten, Willemsen, Zagaritis; Linday, Courtens; Trenskow, Smans, Rivera; Vente

We say: ADO Den Haag 2-2 Heerenveen

Eduardo and Rottier provide ADO with enough attacking threat to trouble the visitors, who may find the promoted side transformed by last weekend's landmark victory.

Nevertheless, Heerenveen's strong travelling displays and recent goalscoring form suggest that De Superfriezen can respond in an open contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.