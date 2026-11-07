Nottingham Forest vs. Man City lineups confirmed: Delap, Yates, O'Reilly, Anderson decisions made

Enzo Maresca has made a total of three changes to his Manchester City starting lineup for this evening’s Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Captain Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and Jeremy Doku all began as substitutes for City’s 3-2 Champions League win at RB Leipzig on Wednesday, but they have all returned to the first XI to face Forest.

Nico O’Reilly – who is ‘not 100% fit’ and has been left out of the latest England squad – drops down to the substitutes’ bench along with Matheus Nunes and Phil Foden.

Abdukodir Khusanov and Gvardiol will begin as full-backs, with Dias and Marc Guehi linking up at the heart of the defence in front of under-fire goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Elliot Anderson starts in midfield at the City Ground for the first time since his £116m move from Forest to City in the summer, with the England international – who turned 24 on Friday – starting alongside Enzo Fernandez.

Doku will start in his favoured left-wing position, forcing Iliman Ndiaye to move over to the right flank, while Rayan Cherki continues in the number 10 role behind striker Erling Haaland, who is without a goal in his last four appearances against Forest.

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Yates handed first Forest start of season, Delap continues up front

As for Nottingham Forest, under-pressure head coach Oliver Glasner has made just two changes to the side that began the 2-0 defeat at Brentford last weekend.

Captain Ryan Yates is handed his first start of the season, with the midfielder replacing Dan Ndoye, while Daniel Munoz is fit to start and comes in for Ola Aina at right wing-back.

Yates is expected to start in the middle of the pitch alongside Xaver Schlager and James McAtee, with the latter potentially given the license to roam further forward to link up with Morgan Gibbs-White.

Despite failing to score in each of his last five starts, ex-City youngster Liam Delap retains his place up front, with Chris Wood – yet to start at PL game this season – Igor Jesus and Arnaud Kalimuendo all on the substitutes’ bench.

Munoz and Neco Williams will provide the width in Glasner’s side as wing-backs, while Murillo, Nikola Milenkovic and Jair Cunha will continue in a three-man backline protecting goalkeeper Matz Sels.

Nottingham Forest starting lineup: Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo; Munoz, Schlager, Yates, McAtee, Williams; Gibbs-White; Delap

Subs: John Victor, Diomande, Sangare, Hudson-Odoi, Wood, Igor Jesus, Ndoye, Kalimuendo, Netz

Manchester City starting lineup: Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Fernndez; Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Rulli, Kovacic, Reis, Nunes, Bouaddi, O'Reilly, Allan Elias, Foden, Lewis