Team News: Hull City vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

On Sunday, Hull City will welcome Brentford to the MKM Stadium for the first top-flight meeting between the two clubs.

The Tigers head into the weekend in ninth place in the Premier League standings, while Brentford are a point better off in sixth position.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both clubs ahead of Sunday's fixture.

HULL CITY

Out: Jack Butland (elbow), Matt Targett (ankle), Charlie Hughes (groin), Darko Gyabi (groin), Nobel Mendy (groin), Eliot Matazo (knee), Ilyas Ansah (back)

Doubtful: Lucas Gourna-Douath (calf), Mohamed Ali-Cho (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Tzolakis; Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Herrington, Giles; Belloumi, Iroegbunam, Slater, Thomas; McBurnie

BRENTFORD

Out: Joshua Dasilva (hamstring), Kaye Furo (foot), Antoni Milambo (knock), Yehor Yarmoluyk (suspended), Vitaly Janelt (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Schuster, Ajer, Lewis-Potter; Jensen, Sangare; Anthony, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago