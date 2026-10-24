Premier League Gameweek 8
Hull City
Oct 25, 2026 2.00pm
MKM Stadium
Brentford

Team News: Hull City vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Hull vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Every Second Media

On Sunday, Hull City will welcome Brentford to the MKM Stadium for the first top-flight meeting between the two clubs.

The Tigers head into the weekend in ninth place in the Premier League standings, while Brentford are a point better off in sixth position. 

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both clubs ahead of Sunday's fixture. 

HULL CITY vs. BRENTFORD

HULL CITY

Out: Jack Butland (elbow), Matt Targett (ankle), Charlie Hughes (groin), Darko Gyabi (groin), Nobel Mendy (groin), Eliot Matazo (knee), Ilyas Ansah (back) 

Doubtful: Lucas Gourna-Douath (calf), Mohamed Ali-Cho (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Tzolakis; Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Herrington, Giles; Belloumi, Iroegbunam, Slater, Thomas; McBurnie

BRENTFORD

Out: Joshua Dasilva (hamstring), Kaye Furo (foot), Antoni Milambo (knock), Yehor Yarmoluyk (suspended), Vitaly Janelt (suspended)

Doubtful: None 

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Schuster, Ajer, Lewis-Potter; Jensen, Sangare; Anthony, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

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