Pierre Sage future: Crystal Palace make ‘crucial’ sack decision amid board disagreements

Pierre Sage will be given more time to turn Crystal Palace’s fortunes around despite an underwhelming start to his tenure at Selhurst Park, according to a report.

The 47-year-old Frenchman has won just four of his first 12 matches in charge of the Eagles across all competitions since succeeding Oliver Glasner in June.

Palace suffered their fifth Premier League defeat in eight games last weekend as they fell to a 2-0 home loss to Newcastle United, a week after being hammered 5-0 by M23 rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Eagles have conceded the most goals in Premier League this season (19) and are currently languishing in 17th place in the table, just one point above the relegation zone.

Sage and his players were booed off by the Selhurst Park faithful following another poor performance against Newcastle, and speculation over a potential exit for the former Lens boss has grown.

Recent reports claim that Sean Dyche is the frontrunner to replace Sage, while Thomas Frank and Vitor Pereira are among the other names to have been linked with the Palace job.

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Sage could be sacked if Palace lose ‘crucial’ Spurs game in Premier League

However, The Guardian claims that Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has decided not to act given the tight turnaround in the club’s fixture schedule.

Sage is currently preparing his Eagles side for a trip to Craven Cottage ahead of Wednesday’s EFL Cup fourth-round tie against Fulham, before they make the trip to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.

The report adds that Sage remains under huge pressure and has been left in no doubt that the top-flight encounter with fellow bottom-half side Spurs is ‘crucial’ to his future, with defeat most likely resulting in his dismissal.

Despite recent struggles, Sage is said to retain the support of his squad, highlighted by messages of support sent to him from ‘two leading players’.

As things stand, Palace’s hierarchy are split over whether to sack Sage after just 12 games in charge, with some board members in favour of appointing either Dyche or Frank to steady the ship, while Rob Edwards – who recently turned down the Burnley job – has also been mentioned as a possible candidate.

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Sage: “Maybe I have to adapt to this league”

Ahead of Palace’s clash with Fulham, Sage addressed speculation about his future at a press conference on Tuesday.

"I’m not the kind of guy and the club isn’t the kind of club who anticipates the worst scenario,” Sage told reporters.

“When we decided to work together we thought it was a good fit. At the moment it’s not the case, but there are things that give us hope. To have opportunities you need to be an opportunity.

"Maybe why way of working is different. Maybe I have to adapt to this league, but I will keep going in the way I decided with some little adaptations. I’m sure in the end it will be OK."

Sage, who penned a three-year contract at Palace in the summer, has previously stated that it is “normal” to be under pressure following a poor run of results and remains optimistic that he can turn things around in South London.