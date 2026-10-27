Chelsea team news: Potential Emmanuel Emegha debut against Liverpool confirmed by Xabi Alonso

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has revealed that Emmanuel Emegha could "maybe" make his debut against Liverpool on Wednesday night.

The Blues travel to Anfield for the EFL Cup fourth round tie with one of their Premier League rivals looking to respond to Saturday's defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Alonso confirmed at a press conference on Tuesday that Joao Pedro would be sidelined for at least a few weeks.

With Danny Welbeck not starting in the Brazilian's place against Spurs, it has raised question marks over how Alonso wants to use the veteran forward.

While Morgan Rogers is viewed as an alternative to Welbeck, Alonso suggested that Emegha may finally be available for action on Merseyside.

© Iconsport / Mark Pain/Alamy Live News

Alonso talks up Emegha ahead of Chelsea debut

Although admitting that Emegha will not be rushed, the Spaniard reiterated that he is eager to use the former Strasbourg star.

He told reporters: "Yeah, for sure it's important that we have him available because he has special qualities.

"He has to feel fully fit. He's been training for the last couple of weeks, 10 days, in a good way that allows him to build a strong base for his fitness and now gradually we want to see him and maybe tomorrow he has the chance to play."

© Imago / Katie Chan, Action Plus

Why Emegha will only start on Chelsea substitutes' bench against Liverpool

Despite not being used until the closing stages against Spurs, Welbeck is in line to start versus Liverpool.

That is partly through Morgan Rogers likely being rested and Emegha having not played more than 84 minutes in a game since March.

Alonso may approach the upcoming three games against Liverpool, Man United and Sunderland as opportunities to build up Emegha's fitness through appearances from the substitutes' bench.

He was absent through pre-season with a hamstring injury and has been battling to return to fitness ever since.