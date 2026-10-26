How Barcelona’s defensive injury crisis is reshaping the January market

Barcelona’s defensive injury crisis — which already included Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia — deepened on Sunday when Xavi Espart suffered syndesmosis ligament damage to his right ankle during the 2-1 El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid, ruling him out for approximately seven weeks. The injury has immediate consequences for Barcelona’s defensive options, but it also threatens to complicate two of the most closely watched January transfer storylines: Alejandro Balde’s potential move to Manchester United and any possible sale of Kounde.

Espart was hurt after a challenge by Aurelien Tchouameni. With Kounde and Garcia both already sidelined, Hansi Flick was forced to use Balde off the bench, with Joao Cancelo switching to the right side having started on the left. The improvisation illustrated the scale of the problem.

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Barcelona transfer news: how the crisis affects the Balde situation

Manchester United had identified Balde as a leading target for the January window to address their ongoing problems at left-back. The Catalan defender had fallen behind in the hierarchy at Nou Camp, and a loan or permanent departure looked plausible. The injury situation now changes the calculation for Flick.

If Balde takes advantage of his increased opportunities to perform well, the case for keeping him through the winter becomes considerably stronger. A defender who was a candidate for sale on the back of limited game time looks considerably different once he is playing regularly. United’s January plans in this area may need to be reconsidered.

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Barcelona transfer news: the Kounde complication for Chelsea and Liverpool

The defensive crisis also affects the Kounde situation. Recent reports suggested Barcelona were prepared to let Kounde leave in January, with Chelsea and Liverpool among those tracking the French defender. The absence of Garcia and Espart — both capable of covering right-back — changes the arithmetic. With Kounde now the only natural option for that position once he recovers from his own absence, the argument for allowing a winter sale is considerably weaker. Barcelona may be pushed to keep him through January regardless of incoming interest.

Flick acknowledged the depth issue openly after the Clasico. ‘We do not have many options — we must manage with what we have,’ he said. ‘We may have to call on reserve and academy players.’ Guillem Victor, a regular in the Barcelona B squad at right-back, has been mentioned as a short-term option.