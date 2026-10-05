Chelsea transfer news: five rivals chasing Jules Kounde, including four from the Premier League

Jules Kounde, who is considered a potential departure from Barcelona, has reportedly emerged on the radar of six European giants.

Jules Kounde must be disappointed and frustrated by his start to the season. The France defender appears to have lost his place in the starting line-up for both club and country.

The 27-year-old played in only one match during this international camp with France and has started just twice for Barcelona. The former Bordeaux player will need to reverse the trend in the coming weeks.

He is, in any case, ready to fight to win back his place as the starting right-back. 'Last season was well below my standards, it is a challenge I accept willingly. It is up to me to rediscover my best sensations, when I am at my best, I can occupy this position' – he explained at a press conference.

Five Premier League heavyweights and Bayern Munich interested in Jules Kounde

© Imago / Sportimage

This situation nevertheless makes the future of the France international in Catalonia uncertain.

With Barcelona needing to sell in January, Kounde is one of three players who could leave the club, along with Alejandro Balde and Frenkie de Jong. Barcelona will not close the door on a departure if a satisfactory offer arrives.

In any case, Kounde is already in high demand. Xabi Alonso has approved his signing at Chelsea and is attracted by his versatility between centre-back and right-back, while Bayern Munich would like to sign him to strengthen the centre of their defence.

These two European giants are not alone, as Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are also monitoring Kounde's situation, according to Sport. For the moment, none of these clubs has made an approach, with Barcelona in a position of strength as the defender's contract runs until June 2030.

Barcelona will only sell Jules Kounde for a very high offer

© Imago / NurPhoto

The player, who came through the Bordeaux academy, has also stated his intention to remain at Barcelona.

However, with such a long list of suitors and his demotion in Hansi Flick's pecking order, Kounde could well end up opening the door to a departure, much to the delight of the Catalan club's finances.

According to the Catalan newspaper, Barcelona will only consider a departure of the France international for a very high offer, given the length of his contract and his current market value of £51m (€60m).

The reigning Spanish champions could therefore hit the jackpot in 2027 thanks to Kounde, especially if a bidding war between heavyweights develops.