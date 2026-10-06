Man United must not pass up on 'opportunity' to move for Barcelona's Alejandro Balde in January

Manchester United reportedly remain interested in Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde and could make a move for the Spaniard during the January transfer window.

The 20-time English champions were heavily linked with Balde over the summer, as Michael Carrick's side looked to boost their left-back options for the 2026-27 campaign.

It is understood that Barcelona were open to a sale, or a loan, but Man United ultimately decided against making a concrete move, as Balde signalled that he wanted to stay at Camp Nou.

Balde has been restricted to just one appearance for Barcelona this season, playing 12 minutes of the team's La Liga clash with Racing de Santander on September 16.

The 22-year-old has been an unused substitute in six of Barcelona's eight matches in all competitions at the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

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Man United 'remain interested' in Barca's Balde

Xavi Espart has become the new first-choice left-back at Barcelona, with the 19-year-old hugely impressive in the early stages of the season; Joao Cancelo is also ahead of Balde when it comes to the pecking order at left-back in the eyes of head coach Hansi Flick.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Man United remain interested in Balde and could make a move for the defender during the winter transfer window.

Last month, Barcelona head coach Flick said that Balde was "not happy about not playing".

“He’s not happy about not playing, about not getting any playing time. He was used to being a key player and it’s only natural that he’s not happy," Flick told reporters.

“He’s handling it well. I’m not unhappy with him at all. Everyone is competing for a place, and we always have players who can play in that position. But managing that is the hardest part.“

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Man United should move for Balde in January

Man United still have big problems at left-back, with Luke Shaw lacking competition in that area of the field.

Patrick Dorgu (Denmark) and Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) have both suffered injuries during the international break and could be facing spells on the sidelines.

Harry Amass is a talented young defender but is not yet ready to play regularly for the 20-time English champions, so Man United must attempt to add in January.

Balde's situation at Barcelona is not improving, and the Red Devils must not pass up on the chance to sign the full-back, who has made 169 appearances for the Catalan giants in all competitions, scoring three goals and registering 21 assists.