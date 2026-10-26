Fleetwood vs. Arsenal: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for EFL Cup tie

Premier League champions Arsenal will look to avoid a major upset in Tuesday's EFL Cup last-16 tie against League Two club Fleetwood Town.

The fourth-tier side got the better of Sheffield United in the last round, while the Gunners navigated their way past Ipswich Town.

Here, Sports Mole covers everything you need to know about how to watch the fixture.

What time does Fleetwood vs. Arsenal kick off?

The match will get underway at 8pm on Tuesday evening.

Where is Fleetwood vs. Arsenal being played?

The name of Fleetwood's ground will evoke fond memories for Arsenal fans, who will make the trip to Highbury Stadium for the EFL Cup clash.

Fleetwood's home can hold just over 5,000 supporters.

How to watch Fleetwood vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

The game will be shown on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports UHDR.

Online streaming

Alternatively, Sky Sports customers can watch the cup tie via Sky Go and the dedicated Sky Sports app.

Highlights

If you are unable to watch live, there should be highlights available on the Sky Sports app and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

The @SkyFootball X account will share key moments from the contest.

What is at stake for Fleetwood and Arsenal?

Fleetwood are competing in the last 16 of the EFL Cup for the first time in their history after beating Chesterfield, Shrewsbury Town and Sheffield United.

Matt Lawlor's side are now dreaming of pulling off a major upset in their first competitive game against Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's charges will attempt to continue their fine run of form after recording their fourth victory in the last five competitive matches in Saturday's home clash with Everton.

Arsenal fell short in last season's EFL Cup final against Manchester City, so they are still looking to win this competition for the first time since 1992-93.