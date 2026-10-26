Premier League Team of the Week: Gabriel, Nicolas Jackson, Mathys Tel

The first major twist of the 2026-27 Premier League title race took place in gameweek eight, as Manchester City's perfect start to the campaign came to a bitter end in a 2-1 loss to Unai Emery's Aston Villa.

The Sky Blues still sit at the summit of the Premier League standings, but only goal difference is separating them from reigning champions Arsenal, whose 2-0 victory over Everton drew them level with Enzo Maresca's men on 21 points.

Brighton & Hove Albion remain in the bronze medal position despite going down 2-0 to Liverpool, who have leapfrogged Chelsea into the coveted fourth spot after the Blues' shock 2-0 home loss to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Brentford squandered the chance to move level on 13 points with Chelsea as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hull City, and Leeds United similarly failed to capitalise on the Bees' slip-up, only mustering a goalless stalemate at Sunderland.

Newcastle United join Leeds, Brentford and Villa on 11 points after a straightforward 2-0 success at Crystal Palace, bumping Ipswich Town out of the top half after the Tractor Boys' 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Elsewhere in the bottom half, Michael Carrick's second Manchester United reign may very well be in tatters after a shocking 3-0 loss to Bournemouth, while Fulham eased the pressure on Alvaro Arbeloa once more by eking out a 1-0 win at Coventry City.

Here, Sports Mole presents the Premier League Team of the Week for round eight of the 2026-27 season.

Premier League Team of the Week

Best XI · 4-3-3 Premier League · 20 Oct → 26 Oct 2026 · 10 matches J 8.0 L J. Trafford N 7.5 N N. Williams J 8.7 A J. Hill G 8.3 A Gabriel M. D 7.7 N D. Muñoz J 7.6 A J. McGinn M 8.0 A M. Tavernier J 8.0 I J. Enciso M 7.5 T M.H. Tel N 8.6 A N. Jackson O 8.0 F O. Bobb

Staking his claim for the England number one shirt ahead of November's international break, James Trafford repelled Sunderland time and time again during Leeds' hard-fought draw, making four saves, three high claims and 12 recoveries at the Stadium of Light.

"The finish is BRILLIANT!" Neco Williams fires Nottingham Forest in front ? https://t.co/i9bOGC7ReT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 23, 2026

The full-backs stole the show for Nottingham Forest against Ipswich, as Daniel Munoz delivered the assist for Neco Williams's opener and also won four of his five tackles at Portman Road.

Marking his 200th Premier League appearance with a Premier League first, Arsenal rock Gabriel Magalhaes scored his first non set-piece goal in the English top flight, in addition to making a staggering 14 defensive contributions against Everton.

Gabriel's 14 defensive contributions pale in comparison to James Hill's outstanding feats for Bournemouth against Man Utd, though, comprising six tackles, four interceptions, seven clearances - two of which were off the line - four blocks and three recoveries in the Cherries' latest three-goal Old Trafford triumph.

LB: Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest)

Latching onto the end of Munoz's delightful cross with an even more delightful finish, Williams executed his Ipswich volley to perfection to put Forest ahead on Friday night, while also creating two chances in the two-goal stalemate.

Bournemouth have a second! ? Leny Yoro's slip allows Adrien Truffert to roll the ball to Marcus Tavernier who makes no mistake! https://t.co/WdbaJtEu29 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 25, 2026

The Theatre of Dreams has been James Tavernier's playground in recent seasons; the Bournemouth attacker provided two assists in a 3-0 win in 2023, scored and assisted in last year's 4-4 stalemate, and doubled the Cherries' lead in Sunday's thrilling victory.

Home wins against Man City are now bread and butter for Aston Villa and John McGinn, who teed up Nicolas Jackson's opening goal and created four chances in total against the current league leaders.

After forcing Forest centre-back Nikola Milenkovic into a rare mistake, Julio Enciso made no such mistake when one-on-one with Matz Sels, convincingly drawing Ipswich level with his first top-flight goal of the campaign.

In a game largely devoid of individual shining lights, Oscar Bobb provided the one decisive moment for Fulham against Coventry, skilfully working the angle for a strike and finding the far corner with aplomb.

ST: Nicolas Jackson (Aston Villa)

What a strike from Nicolas Jackson to beat Gianluigi Donnarumma ? Villa Park erupts ? ? Stream now on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/zkuDVMevKF — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 24, 2026

A penny for a Joao Pedro-less Chelsea's thoughts as Jackson produced his latest Lions masterclass against City, beating Gianluigi Donnarumma at his near post before squirming the ball underneath the Italian to snap the Sky Blues' 100% start to the season.

Brought back into the Spurs XI at the expense of Dominic Solanke, Mathys Tel justified Roberto De Zerbi's initially controversial call with a perfectly-placed strike at Stamford Bridge, where he also completed four dribbles to help run the Chelsea defence ragged.