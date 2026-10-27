Man United transfer news: Lamine Camara warned off move after 'scouts sent' to watch Monaco man

Lamine Camara has been warned off a move to Manchester United by a former Monaco striker speaking exclusively to Sports Mole.

The 22-year-old was at the heart of a sensational transfer deadline-day saga over the summer, when he appeared to be heading to Chelsea in a £47m on a six-year contract, only for Monaco to pull out at the last minute.

Les Monegasques reneged on their agreement to sell Camara to Chelsea after striking a deal with Everton for Folarin Balogun, but the ex-Arsenal striker then rejected the Toffees in a dramatic last-minute twist, and Monaco kept both players.

Chelsea were subsequently incensed with their Ligue 1 counterparts, and despite continued links with Camara, the Blues are now said to be confident of signing Bournemouth's Alex Scott in 2027 instead.

Liverpool are now seen as the main contenders for Camara's signature, but Man United reportedly sent scouts to watch the Senegal international in action earlier this year and could also reignite their interest in the coming months.

However, former Monaco striker Mark Hateley - who scored 24 goals in 68 games for Les Monegasques and won the 1987-88 Ligue 1 title with the club - has warned Camara against heading to Old Trafford due to the current state of the club.

Man United transfer news: Why Lamine Camara should avoid Old Trafford

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"Monaco have had a strong Senegalese connection for a long time, going back to when I was there under Arsene Wenger," Hateley said. "Camara fits the profile of the modern midfielder. He is powerful, gets around the pitch and is at the right age.

“He ticks a lot of boxes. Chelsea would certainly be looking at a player like that. Manchester United could be another possibility, but any young player looking at United right now would have questions.

"There is a lot going wrong there, and you would have to think carefully about the situation.”

Man United have reportedly decided to keep the faith with Michael Carrick for a little while longer, despite the Red Devils failing to win any of their last eight games in all tournaments and earning just one Premier League triumph so far this season.

Man Utd are languishing in 16th in the Premier League table ahead of Saturday's clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, where Carrick's side will aim to claim their first away win of the campaign in any tournament.

How does Lamine Camara compare to Man United's current midfielders?

Player Comparison Per 90 minutes — Season 2026/27 Player Comparison Statistique Lamine Camara Monaco Ligue 1 · 2026/27 Andrey Santos Manchester United Premier League · 2026/27 Carlos Baleba Manchester United Premier League · 2026/27 Youri Tielemans Manchester United Premier League · 2026/27 Volume Minutes played 720 263 177 592 Passing Passes 67.6 67.4 47.3 63.5 Successful Passes % 92.24% 89.85% 88.17% 88.76% Duels Total Duels 12.3 12.3 8.14 10.9 Duels won 8.38 7.19 4.58 5.63 Attack Goals scored 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Assists 0.13 0.00 0.00 0.15 Successful Dribbles 0.88 0.00 0.51 0.30 Dispossessed 0.63 0.68 1.02 0.91 Shots 0.88 0.34 2.03 1.22 Through Balls 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.15 Big chances created 0.00 0.00 0.51 0.30 Discipline Yellow cards 0.25 0.68 0.00 0.15 Fouls 1.25 1.37 1.53 0.76 Fouls drawn 3.25 2.74 1.53 2.28 Defense Interceptions 1.38 1.03 3.56 1.22 Last man tackle 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Aerial duels won 0.50 1.37 0.51 1.06 Tackles 3.88 3.08 2.03 1.98 Red cards 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Clearing Clearances 1.00 2.74 1.02 0.91 Error lead to goal 0.13 0.00 0.00 0.00 Crosses 1.25 0.00 0.00 1.22 Accurate Crosses 0.25 0.00 0.00 0.46 Expected Goals (xG) 0.06 0.09 0.06 0.11 Expected Assists (xA) — — — — Dribble Dribble Attempts 1.88 0.68 1.02 1.06 Shots on Target 0.13 0.34 0.00 0.46 Big chances missed 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.15 Volume Games played 8 5 3 8 % Penalty scored — — — — Penalty goals 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 % Shots on Target 14.3% 100% 0% 37.5% Dribble Success % 46.7% 0% 50% 28.6% Discipline Offsides 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 4 joueurs comparés

Since the summer transfer farce, Camara has remained an ever-present in the Monaco midfield, making 12 appearances in all tournaments this season and contributing one goal and two assists.

Meanwhile, Man United reinforced their Casemiro-less midfield by acquiring Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, although none of the trio has excelled at the Theatre of Dreams so far for various reasons.

Therefore, it is no surprise to see Camara in the lead in several statistical metrics for the 2026-27 domestic season, including pass accuracy, as he is the only member of the quintet to have hit 90% so far.

The Monaco man has also won more duels per 90 minutes, completed more dribbles per 90 minutes, made more tackles per 90 minutes and won more fouls per 90 minutes than any of Man Utd's midfield signings since the season began.

Four other Premier League clubs are also said to be in the race for Camara, whose Monaco contract expires at the end of the 2028-29 season.

Mark Hateley was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of BetWright.