How Man United supporters have helped Michael Carrick keep his job at Old Trafford

Michael Carrick will reportedly remain in charge of Manchester United for Saturday's Premier League contest with Chelsea.

The Englishman had been expected to lose his job at Man United off the back of Sunday's 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

However, it is understood that Carrick will be given the chance to turn Man United's campaign around, starting with Saturday's game at Stamford Bridge.

According to ESPN, Man United supporters have played a key role in Carrick keeping his job.

It was telling that, following Sunday's defeat to Bournemouth, Carrick was clapped off the field by the club's fans, who instead directed their anger at the players and also club chiefs such as director of football Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada.

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Man United fans play 'key' role in Carrick keeping job

Carrick looked emotional as he left the field on Sunday, and it had been expected that he would lose his job, either on Sunday night or Monday morning.

However, Carrick took training on Tuesday, with the Red Devils preparing for Saturday's Premier League clash with Chelsea.

The significant support from the club's fans for Carrick before, during and after the Bournemouth match allegedly did not go unnoticed by the front office.

Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte are all available for an immediate start, and the trio have been linked with the position at Old Trafford.

However, it is understood that club chiefs could not agree on a replacement for Carrick, so the current head coach will be given the chance to turn the season around.

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Man United are entering a difficult run of matches

Man United have not been victorious since a 4-0 success over Sabah in the Champions League on September 10, drawing three and losing five of their last eight matches.

The Red Devils will face Chelsea, Roma and Aston Villa this side of the November international break, before returning to action away to Liverpool on November 22.

Next month will then end with matches against Sporting Lisbon and Brentford, so it is an incredibly testing period of the campaign for the 20-time English champions.

Carrick remains in the job for now, but there simply has to be an improvement, starting with Saturday's tricky match away to Xabi Alonso's Chelsea.