Man Utd stance on Bruno Fernandes future revealed after Michael Carrick clash and Bournemouth snub

Manchester United are reportedly considering selling captain Bruno Fernandes next summer following a dramatic deterioration in his relationship with Michael Carrick.

The Portugal international was left on the bench for Sunday's defeat to AFC Bournemouth after publicly questioning the manager's tactics.

United could now look to extend his contract to protect his transfer value before deciding whether it is time to move on from their influential skipper.

What is Man Utd's stance on Bruno Fernandes heading into 2027?

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The Red Devils hierarchy are assessing the possibility of selling Fernandes next summer, according to emerging reports, with sources close to the situation indicating that his departure is now a genuine option.

The 31-year-old is approaching the end of his current contract, although United hold an option to extend his deal by a further year. The club are considering activating that clause to preserve his value before potentially sanctioning a sale.

Fernandes' situation has changed considerably in a short space of time. Despite recently being named Premier League Player of the Year and breaking the competition's record for assists in a single season, he is now facing increased scrutiny following his criticism of Carrick's tactics.

The midfielder was subsequently left as an unused substitute during their 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth, having started every previous Premier League game this season.

Fernandes has registered three goals and one assist in seven league appearances, but his performances and body language have attracted criticism in recent weeks.

Interest from Saudi Arabia could also resurface in January or in the summer, potentially giving United a lucrative opportunity to cash in. A departure is far from guaranteed, but the club appear increasingly willing to consider their options.

Why it's time for Bruno Fernandes to leave United

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Fernandes has been one of United's most important players for years, but there is a growing argument that a separation could now benefit both parties.

His quality is not in question. The problem is that United's squad remains so imbalanced that successive managers have struggled to play him in his best position, as a no.10.

Carrick has used Fernandes on the right wing and up front, while Ruben Amorim deployed him in a deeper midfield role. Those adjustments have often appeared designed to accommodate other players rather than maximise the captain's creative influence.

Fernandes is at his best when he can operate between the lines, dictate attacking transitions and take risks in the final third. United need a more balanced midfield behind him to support that, and upgrades to their attack if they are to get the most out of a player of his calibre.

There is also the question of his relationship with Carrick. Publicly challenging the manager and subsequently being dropped has added another complication to an already difficult season.

Selling Fernandes would be a significant decision, particularly given his importance to the team, but extending his contract before considering a transfer could make financial sense.

If United can secure a substantial fee and reinvest it in players better suited to a coherent long-term system, moving on may be the right decision for everyone.

Fernandes deserves a team built around his strengths, and United need a squad that works collectively rather than one that relies so heavily on a single creative outlet.