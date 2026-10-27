Preview: Jeddeloh vs Hertha Berlin - prediction, team news, lineups

Testing whether lightning can strike twice in the DFB-Pokal, fourth-tier Jeddeloh will welcome 2. Bundesliga leaders Hertha Berlin to Marschwegstadion on Wednesday.

The hosts are looking for a first win under their new manager, though Die Alte Dame are overwhelming favourites.

Match preview

Jeddeloh made headlines in the first round of the DFB-Pokal, thanks to their dramatic 5-2 triumph over second-division Heidenheim, who were relegated from the top flight last season.

However, the club have struggled in the Regionalliga Nord this term in the shadow of that success, and sacked Kristian Arambasic, the manager who masterminded it, just six weeks later.

Arambasic had Jeddeloh second-from-bottom with 10 points from 12 games at the time of his dismissal, and a 7-2 thrashing by SV Drochtersen/Assel was the moment that triggered his exit.

Burak Bahar was appointed in his place on October 19, and was able to earn a point from a 1-1 draw with Eimsbutteler on his debut fixture in the dugout.

Jeddeloh are unlikely to repeat their first-round feat on Wednesday, but avoiding a humiliating scoreline would be seen as a positive outcome for the new boss, especially considering the team have conceded 37 goals in 15 league games.

© Imago / Contrast

Meanwhile, Stefan Leitl's Hertha are the runaway leaders in the 2. Bundesliga, and will be confident of progressing to the third round in midweek.

Die Alte Dame have remained unbeaten throughout the entry of the 2026-27 campaign so far, winning nine and drawing just one of their 10 games.

On Saturday, Leitl's side collected all three points in a 1-0 victory over Arminia Bielefeld, courtesy of a 93rd-minute penalty from Josip Brekalo.

Alongside the points, that triumph will also be pleasing to the manager given that it marked the first time his team have kept consecutive clean sheets this term.

Heading to Lower Saxony on Wednesday, the visitors will be expecting to come out on top given their higher-tier status and five wins on the road this season.

That being said, some corners of the Hertha support will be wary of Jeddeloh's 'giant-killer' notoriety, in light of the fact the Berliners required a penalty shootout to beat the 3. Liga's Saarbrucken in the first round.

Jeddeloh DFB-Pokal form:

Jeddeloh form (all competitions):

W

L

L

L

W

D

Hertha Berlin DFB-Pokal form:

Hertha Berlin form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Norbert Schmidt

Jeddoloh will be without striker Simon Brinkmann due to a knee injury, though his twin brother Moritz Brinkmann should be available to start alongside Kamer Krasniqi behind Haris Hyseni.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Niklas von Aschwege, Gazi Siala and Fynn Luca Friedrichs are likely to form the hosts' back three, shielding Moritz Onken in goal.

As for Hertha, they have a relatively healthy squad though doubts remain about striker Gustaf Nilsson and midfielder Boris Lum, both of whom are dealing with physical discomfort, as well as centre-back Marton Dardai, who is working through a groin problem.

If none of the three are ready to play, then Linus Gechter could join Niklas Kolbe at centre-half once again, while Paul Seguin and Kevin Sessa line up in Leitl's double pivot.

Sebastian Gronning may lead the attack on Wednesday, supported by Oluwaseun Adewumi, Jon Dagur Porsteinsson and Josip Brekalo.

Jeddeloh possible starting lineup:

Onken; Aschwege, Siala, Friedrichs; Bothe, Krolikowski, Taguchi, Kanowski; M Brinkmann, Krasniqi; Hyseni

Hertha Berlin possible starting lineup:

Gersbeck; Zeefuik, Gechter, Kolbe, Pedersen; Seguin, Sessa; Adewumi, Porsteinsson, Brekalo; Gronning

We say: Jeddeloh 1-4 Hertha Berlin

Jeddeloh are a fourth-division club that have endured a dire season to date, and a second DFB-Pokal triumph over a 2. Bundesliga opponent would be a major shock.

Hertha have yet to taste defeat across any competition this term, and should enjoy a comfortable win on the road on Wednesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.