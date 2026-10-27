Why Man United fans should be excited about Kai Rooney's development as 16-year-old puts in stunning performance

Kai Rooney scored four times to help Manchester United-18s beat Burnley Under-18s 6-0 in the Under-18s Premier League on Tuesday afternoon.

The 16-year-old is the eldest son of Man United's all-time leading goalscorer Wayne Rooney, and he has been tipped as a future first-team star for the Red Devils.

Kai Rooney has been in excellent form in the Under-18s Premier League this season, scoring five goals and registering one assist in three outings.

Four of those goals came on Tuesday, with the attacker playing a leading role in Man United Under-18s recording a standout win over the Clarets.

Describing his eldest son on The Overlap, Man United legend Wayne Rooney previously said: “[He has] my physique, but he’ll be taller than me and he’s a goalscorer, he’s in the box, he sniffs chances out and that’s his game, so he’s doing OK.”

Kai Rooney opens the scoring at Burnley for our #MUAcademy U18s ? Watch live coverage on MUTV ⤵️ https://t.co/KFr8B2hWNY — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 27, 2026

Kai Rooney scored four times in thumping win for Man United Under-18s

Kai Rooney has already made his debut for Man United Under-21s in Premier League 2, coming on as a substitute against Nottingham Forest Under-21s on October 16.

The teenager opened the scoring in the 22nd minute of the contest against Burnley Under-18s with a smart right-footed shot, before scoring a penalty early in the second period to make it 2-0.

Kai Rooney was at it again in the 63rd minute, scoring a header off an assist from Jay McEvoy, before another right-footed strike saw him score a fourth in the 66th minute.

Jaume Camacho and Noah Ajayi were also on the scoresheet for Man United Under-18s in the latter stages of Tuesday's contest.

FOUR goals for Kai Rooney this afternoon! ?⚽️ https://t.co/39SfoTWvyJ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 27, 2026

Could Kai Rooney follow in his father's footsteps?

It is a massive ask for Kai Rooney to match what his father achieved, as Wayne Rooney will forever be remembered as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

The now 41-year-old started his professional career at Everton before moving to Man United in 2017, and he scored 253 times for the Red Devils during a brilliant career.

Man United's all-time leading goalscorer also netted 53 times in 120 caps for England, and he was one of the best players in world football before he reached his 20s.

Kai Rooney has been excellent early this season, and the signs are incredibly positive, as he looks fitter, faster and stronger than last term.

Man United are currently going through a difficult period, but it might not be too long until the supporters have another Rooney to cheer at first-team level.