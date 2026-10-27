Bayern Munich issue update on manager Vincent Kompany after training-ground collapse

Bayern Munich assistant coach Aaron Danks has said that Vincent Kompany is making steady progress in his recovery from a health issue.

The 40-year-old was taken to hospital on Friday after worryingly collapsing while watching a session involving Bayern's second team.

"Vincent Kompany required medical attention after collapsing during an FC Bayern reserve team training session on Friday," read a statement from the German giants at the time.

"The first-team head coach was watching the second string’s session. Kompany is undergoing thorough examinations in hospital and will remain under medical care. His coaching staff will oversee training and match activities until further notice."

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Kompany "in good spirits" during early stages of recovery

The Belgian had been suffering from a viral infection before his collapse, which led to him missing training at the start of last week, ahead of the Champions League clash with Arsenal.

Kompany has also been dealing with a hip problem of late, and it is understood that he could spend several weeks away from the dug-out as he recovers.

Danks has said that Kompany "is in good spirits" but could not offer an update on a potential return to work for the Belgian.

"I paid him a short visit yesterday," Danks told reporters on Tuesday.

"He is in good spirits. It looks like every day he is getting better. There are no major updates in terms of diagnosis or return to work. Let him rest, let him take his time.

"We had some good conversations (with Kompany) but kept it away from football and specific tactics. It was just a friendly chat and nice to see him and catch up."

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When will Bayern next be in action?

Bayern beat Freiburg 3-1 in the Bundesliga on Sunday, and they will next be in action against Magdeburg in the German Cup on Wednesday night.

The reigning German champions will then take on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on October 31 ahead of a clash with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Bayern are currently top of the Bundesliga table but are level on points with second-placed Dortmund ahead of this weekend's clash between the two sides.